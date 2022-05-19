NATA 2022 Exams Phase 2 and 3 Revised Schedule released, Check dates here

NATA 2022 Revised Schedule: The Council of Architecture has released the revised notification for the NATA 2022 examinations. The notification released mentions the schedule for the NATA 2022 Phase 2 and 3 examinations. Candidates interested in applying for the NATA Phase 2 and 3 exams can check the revised schedule for the examinations on the official website.
According to the revised schedule provided, the NATA 2022 Phase 2 exams will be conducted on July 7, 2022 while NATA 2022 Phase 3 exams will be conducted on August 7, 2022. The application process for NATA 2022 Phase 2and 3 exams is currently underway. The last date for students to complete the Phase 2 registrations is June 24, 2022. The last date for the submission of the Phase 3 applications is July 24, 2022.
NATA 2 and 3 Dates Official notification
NATA 2022 Phase 2 Dates
|
Events
|
Phase 2 Dates
|
Phase 3 Dates
|NATA 2022 Applications
|
April 8, 2022
|
April 8, 2022
|
Last date to complete Application
|
June 24, 2022
|
July 24, 2022
|
Last Date to Upload Image and complete Fee payment
|
June 24, 2022
|
July 24, 2022
|
Availability of Confirmation Page for Printing
|
June 24, 2022
|
July 24, 2022
|
Correction Window for NATA 2022 Application Form
|
June 22 to 24, 2022
|
July 22 to 24, 2022
|
NATA 2022 Admit Card
|
July 4, 2022
|
August 4, 2022
|
NATA 2022 Phase II, III
|
July 7, 2022
|
August 7, 2022
|
Declaration of Result
|
July 15, 2022
|
August 16, 2022
NATA 2022 Exam Pattern
NATA 2022 Phase 2 exams will be conducted on July 7,2022, in two slots. Session 1 of the exams will be conducted from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm, while
Session 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm – 5.30 pm.
