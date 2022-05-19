NATA 2022 Exams Phase 2 and 3 Revised Schedule released, Check dates here

NATA 2022 Revised Schedule: The Council of Architecture has released the revised notification for the NATA 2022 examinations. The notification released mentions the schedule for the NATA 2022 Phase 2 and 3 examinations. Candidates interested in applying for the NATA Phase 2 and 3 exams can check the revised schedule for the examinations on the official website.

According to the revised schedule provided, the NATA 2022 Phase 2 exams will be conducted on July 7, 2022 while NATA 2022 Phase 3 exams will be conducted on August 7, 2022. The application process for NATA 2022 Phase 2and 3 exams is currently underway. The last date for students to complete the Phase 2 registrations is June 24, 2022. The last date for the submission of the Phase 3 applications is July 24, 2022.

NATA 2 and 3 Dates Official notification

NATA 2022 Phase 2 Dates

Events Phase 2 Dates Phase 3 Dates NATA 2022 Applications April 8, 2022 April 8, 2022 Last date to complete Application June 24, 2022 July 24, 2022 Last Date to Upload Image and complete Fee payment June 24, 2022 July 24, 2022 Availability of Confirmation Page for Printing June 24, 2022 July 24, 2022 Correction Window for NATA 2022 Application Form June 22 to 24, 2022 July 22 to 24, 2022 NATA 2022 Admit Card July 4, 2022 August 4, 2022 NATA 2022 Phase II, III July 7, 2022 August 7, 2022 Declaration of Result July 15, 2022 August 16, 2022

NATA 2022 Exam Pattern

NATA 2022 Phase 2 exams will be conducted on July 7,2022, in two slots. Session 1 of the exams will be conducted from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm, while

Session 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm – 5.30 pm.



