    NATA 2022 Exams Phase 2 and 3 Revised Schedule released, Check dates here

    The Council of Architecture has released the revised notification for the NATA 2022 examinations. Candidates can check the Phase 2 and 3 revised schedule here. 

    Published On: May 19, 2022 17:30 IST
    NATA 2022 Revised Schedule: The Council of Architecture has released the revised notification for the NATA 2022 examinations. The notification released mentions the schedule for the NATA 2022 Phase 2 and 3 examinations. Candidates interested in applying for the NATA Phase 2 and 3 exams can check the revised schedule for the examinations on the official website.

    According to the revised schedule provided, the NATA 2022 Phase 2 exams will be conducted on July 7, 2022 while NATA 2022 Phase 3 exams will be conducted on August 7, 2022. The application process for NATA 2022 Phase 2and 3 exams is currently underway. The last date for students to complete the Phase 2 registrations is June 24, 2022. The last date for the submission of the Phase 3 applications is July 24, 2022.  

    NATA 2022 Phase 2 Dates

    Events

    Phase 2 Dates

    Phase 3 Dates
    NATA 2022 Applications

    April 8, 2022

    April 8, 2022

    Last date to complete Application 

    June 24, 2022

    July 24, 2022

    Last Date to Upload Image and complete Fee payment

    June 24, 2022

    July 24, 2022

    Availability of Confirmation Page for Printing

    June 24, 2022

    July 24, 2022

    Correction Window for NATA 2022 Application Form

    June 22 to 24, 2022

    July 22 to 24, 2022

    NATA 2022 Admit Card 

    July 4, 2022

    August 4, 2022

    NATA 2022 Phase II, III

    July 7, 2022

    August 7, 2022

    Declaration of Result

    July 15, 2022

    August 16, 2022

    NATA 2022 Exam Pattern

    NATA 2022 Phase 2 exams will be conducted on July 7,2022, in two slots. Session 1 of the exams will be conducted from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm, while 
    Session 2 will be conducted from  2.30 pm – 5.30 pm. 

