NATA 2023 Admit Card for April Exams Released, Get Direct Link Here

NATA 2023 Admit Card: The admit card for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture is now available for download on the official website. Candidates appearing for the first test to be conducted on April 21, 2023, can visit the official website of NATA to download the admit card.

Candidates can download the admit card by entering the application number and password in the link given. Students must note that the admit card is a mandatory document for the first test. When downloading the hall ticket students are advised to cross-check all the information mentioned.

The NATA 2023 admit card is available for download on the official website - nata.in. Candidates can also download the NATA admit card through the direct link available below.

NATA 2023 Admit Card Direct Link - Click Here

How to download NATA 2023 Admit Card

To download the admit card candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the application number and password in the link given. Students will not be permitted entry into the exam hall without the admit card.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NATA

Step 2: Click on the NATA 2023 first test admit card link

Step 3: The login window will open

Step 4: Enter the application number and password

Step 5: Download the NATA 2023 admit card

Along with the official admit card candidates are also required to carry with them a valid photo id card which has to be shown at the exam centre along with the admit card.

Details on NATA 2023 Admit Card

When downloading the NATA admit card candidates must make sure to check the details including the name and exam centre mentioned on the admit card. The admit card will contain the following details

Candidate name

Roll number

Name of exam

Exam centre name and address

Reporting time

Exam schedule

Instructions for candidates

