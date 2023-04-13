NATA 2023: Application Window Closes Today, Check Details Here

NATA 2023 Applications: NATA 2023 application window is to close today - April 13, 2023. Students can submit their applications until 8 PM. Students interested in appearing for the NATA 2023 exams scheduled for April 21, 2023, can visit the official website of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture and complete the registration and application process.

NATA will be conducted as three tests. The first test will be conducted on April 21, 2023, while the second test will be conducted on May 28 and the third test will be held on July 9. To apply for the NATA 2023 exams, students need to visit the official website and register through the link given on the official website.

NATA 2023 application link is available on the official website - nata.in. Candidates can also apply for the NATA 2023 exams through the link available here.

NATA 2023 Applications - Click Here

NATA 2023 Application Process

The NATA 2023 application form is available on the official website. To complete the applications, candidates first need to visit the website and enter the required details to complete the registrations. After registering students can fill out and submit the application form.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NATA

Step 2: Click on ‘NATA 2023 Registration’

Step 3: Click on new registration and enter the required details

Step 4: Log in to fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

NATA 2023 Exams

The NATA exams will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), Preferential Choice Questions (PCQs), Numerical Answer Questions (NAQs) and Match the Following (MFQs).

Each question will carry 1 mark, 2 marks and three marks.

Students are to answer a total of 125 questions in 180 minutes

NATA 2023 Eligibility

Students who have qualified class 12 exams in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or Diploma along with mathematics are eligible to appear for the NATA 2023 exams

Students appearing in the class 12 exams with physics, chemistry and mathematics as major subjects or those appearing for diploma exams with mathematics in this year are also eligible to apply for the NATA 2023 exams.

