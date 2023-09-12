NATA 2023 Exam 4 Registration Extended, Check Last Date Here

NATA Exam 4 Registration: The Council of Architecture (COA) has extended the registrations for the NATA exam 4 to September 13, 2023. Earlier the last date to register for the NATA 2023 exam 4 was September 11, 2023. Those candidates who have not registered yet for the NATA exam 4 can fill out the registration form through the official website - nata.in.

To get register, candidates are required to enter the necessary details such as application ID, password, security code, in the login window. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to complete their registrations.

NATA 2023 Exam 4 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

NATA 2023 Exam 4 Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to the NATA 2023 exam 4 in the table below:

Events Dates NATA exam 4 registration ends September 13, 2023 (8 pm)

NATA 2023 Exam 4 Login Window

Candidates can check the image of the login window below:

How to register for NATA 2023 exam 4?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to register for the NATA 2023 exam 4 in online mode

Step 1: Go to the official website of NATA - nata.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the details in the NATA exam 4 application form

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents

Step 5: Submit the online payment of prescribed fees and click on submit

Step 6: Download and print a hardcopy of it for future use

