NATA 2023 Phase 2 Results Declared, Get Direct Link Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

The Council of Architecture has announced the NATA 2023 Test 2 results today, June 13, 2023. Students who appeared for the NATA Test 2 exams can visit the official website to check the results. The phase 2 exams were conducted on June 3, 2023 in two sessions.

According to available data, a total of 17,183 students registered for NATA phase 2 exams from which 13,932 students appeared.

NATA Test 2 result is available on the official website - nata.in. Students can also click on the direct link given here to check the NATA Phase 2 results.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

NATA 2023 Direct link - Click Here

How to Download NATA Test 2 Result

The NATA 2023 phase 2 exam results have been announced. To check the results, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the result login credentials in the given link.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NATA

Step 2: Click on the NATA 2023 test 2 link

Step 3: Enter the application number and password in the given link

Step 4: The NATA 2023 phase 2 result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the NATA 2023 test 2 result for further reference

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

A total of three tests are conducted by the Council of Architecture. Tests 1 and 2 were conducted on April 21 and June 3, 2023. The NATA 2023 Test 3 will be held on July 9, 2023. The last date for students to register for the NATA phase 3 exams is June 27, 2023.

Also Read: MPSOS Admit Card 2023 Released, Get Open School Hall Ticket Link Here