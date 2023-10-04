NATA 2023 Response Sheet Released for Test 4; Get Direct Link Here

NATA 2023 Response Sheet: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has published the response sheet for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture, NATA Test 4. Candidates can check out and download the response sheet on the official website: nata.in. They will have to pay Rs 3000 to download the response sheet.

Candidates will be able to check their individual responses for the NATA 2023 Phase 4 exam. They can assess their scores gained in the entrance test via the NATA 2023 response sheet.

NATA 2023 Response Sheet- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to the download sheet is given below:

NATA 2023 Exam 4 Response Sheet Click Here

How to Check NATA 2023 Response Sheet?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to download:

Step 1: Visit the official website: nata.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NATA 2023 exam 4 response sheet link

Step 3: Submit the application number and password

Step 4: Pay the prescribed fee

Step 5: Download the response sheet for reference

NATA 2023 Result Announced

CoA declared the NATA 2023 test 4 results on September 27, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exams can check out the results on the official website: nata.in by entering the login information.

The authorities conducted the NATA Test 4 on September 17, 2023. Then, the answer key was made available on the official website on September 19, 2023. Now, the NATA 2023 result and response sheet are live. Those who were eagerly waiting can now download their scorecards and response sheets.

NATA 2023 Exam 4 Overview

Conducting Body Council of Architecture (CoA) Exam Name National Aptitude Test in Architecture Exam Date (Phase 4) September 17, 2023 NATA 2023 Answer Key September 19, 2023 Result Date September 26, 2023

