NATA 2023 Result for Test 4 Declared at nata.in; Download Scorecard Here

NATA 2023 Result: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has declared the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) results tomorrow: September 27, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exams can check out the results on the official website: nata.in by entering the login information.

The authorities conducted the NATA Test 4 on September 17, 2023. Then, the answer key was made available on the official website on September 19, 2023. Now, the NATA 2023 result is live. Those who were eagerly waiting for the declaration can check and download their scorecards now.

NATA 2023 Exam 4 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the scorecard is given below:

NATA 2023 Result Link Click Here

How to Check NATA 2023 Result?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: nata.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NATA 2023 exam 4 results tab

Step 3: Key in the application number and password

Step 4: NATA Results 223 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the scorecard

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

NATA Result 2023: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

Check out the important information below:

Candidate’s name

Parent’s name

Gender

Category

Date of birth

Roll number

Application number

Marks Obtained

Qualifying status

NATA 2023 Result (Phase 4) Overview

Exam Name National Aptitude Test in Architecture, NATA Phase 4 Conducting Body Council of Architecture Exam Date (Phase 4) September 17, 2023 Result Date September 26, 2023 Official Website nata.in Login Credentials to Check Result Application Number Password

