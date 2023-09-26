  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NATA 2023 Result for Test 4 Declared at nata.in; Download Scorecard Here

Breaking News

NATA 2023 Result for Test 4 Declared at nata.in; Download Scorecard Here

NATA 2023 Result has been declared for test 4. Candidates can check out the results on the official website: nata.in. Know how to download the scorecard here. 

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 26, 2023 17:38 IST
www.nata.in result 2023
www.nata.in result 2023

NATA 2023 Result: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has declared the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) results tomorrow: September 27, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exams can check out the results on the official website: nata.in by entering the login information.

The authorities conducted the NATA Test 4 on September 17, 2023. Then, the answer key was made available on the official website on September 19, 2023. Now, the NATA 2023 result is live. Those who were eagerly waiting for the declaration can check and download their scorecards now.

NATA 2023 Exam 4 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the scorecard is given below:

NATA 2023 Result Link

Click Here

How to Check NATA 2023 Result?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: nata.in 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NATA 2023 exam 4 results tab

Step 3: Key in the application number and password

Step 4: NATA Results 223 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the scorecard

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

NATA Result 2023: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

Check out the important information below:

  • Candidate’s name
  • Parent’s name
  • Gender
  • Category
  • Date of birth
  • Roll number
  • Application number
  • Marks Obtained
  • Qualifying status

NATA 2023 Result (Phase 4) Overview

Exam Name

National Aptitude Test in Architecture, NATA Phase 4

Conducting Body

Council of Architecture

Exam Date (Phase 4)

September 17, 2023

Result Date

September 26, 2023

Official Website

nata.in

Login Credentials to Check Result

 Application NumberPassword

Also Read: Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 Expected by Sept 28; What’s Next After Result Declaration?
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023