NATA 2023 Test 1 Result Today at nata.in, Know How to Check Here

NATA 2023: The Council of Architecture (COA) will announce the NATA result 2023 for Test 1 today, April 30, in online mode. Once released, those candidates who have appeared in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture for admission to first year of 5-year B.Arch degree course will be able to check and download their results from the official website i.e. nata.in

As per the schedule, the NATA Test 1 examination was held on April 21, 2023, in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The entrance exam was conducted at 89 centres across India and 8 international centres. This year, out of a total 10901 registered candidates for the first test, 10105 (93%) candidates appeared in the test.

NATA Result 2023 for Test 1 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

How to check NATA Result 2023 for First test?

Once the result is released, those candidates who have given the NATA entrance exam for Test 1 will be able to check their results by entering the required credentials. They can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NATA i.e. nata.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct NATA result 2023 link available on the homepage

Step 3: A new window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: After this, fill out all the required exam details and click on the submit button to proceed further

Step 5: The NATA result 2023 for first test will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save the result for further use

NATA 2023

As per the recent updates, the examination authorities have commenced the registration process for NATA 2nd and 3rd tests in online mode. Candidates are advised to submit the registration forms at the earliest. The second NATA exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on June 3, and the third NATA exam will be conducted on July 9 respectively.

