NATA Admit Card 2023 Released for Test 3; Get Direct Link Here

NATA Admit Card 2023: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has released the NATA 2023 admit card for test 3. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must download the hall ticket on the official website: nata.in by entering the login information: application number and password.

According to the official schedule, NATA 2023 exam for test 3 is going to be conducted on July 9, 2023. Candidates must carry the hall ticket to the examination hall. Otherwise, they will not be granted entry side.

NATA Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to download the hall ticket is given below:

NATA Test 3 Admit Card 2023 Official Link Click Here

How to Download NATA Admit Card 2023?

Registered candidates can access the hall ticket by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: nata.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NATA test 3 admit card link

Step 3: Enter the application number, password, and security code

Step 4: The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

Details Mentioned on NATA Admit Card 2023

Check out the important information that will be mentioned on the admission ticket below:

Candidate Name

Roll number

Exam date and Timings

Test Venue

Important Instructions

NATA 2023 Exam

NATA 2023 Test 3 will be conducted on July 9, 2023, as a computer-based test at various examination centres. The exam will gauge the aptitude of the candidates and select the eligible ones for BArch admissions. It must be noted that no common counselling will be held and qualified candidates will have to apply to their preferred institutes.

Also Read: MAKAUT CET Result 2023 Declared; Download Rank Card at makautwb.ac.in