NATA Phase 3 Result 2022 Today at nata.in, Get Direct Link Here

NATA 2022 Results: The Council of Architecture is expected to announce the NATA 2022 Phase 3 Results today. According to the schedule available on the official website, the NATA 2022 Phase 3 Results will be announced today - August 16, 2022. Students who have appeared for the NATA 2022 Phase 3 examinations will be able to check the results through the link available on the official website.

The NATA 2022 Phase 3 Results will be announced on the website - nata.in. candidates who appeared for the examinations conducted on August 7, 2022 can keep visiting this page to get details on the declaration of the results.

According to data available, almost 17,981 students registered for the NATA Phase 3 exams from which 12,527 students appeared. Almost 6 thousand students appeared for each shift of the NATA 2022 Phase 3 examinations.

How to check NATA 2022 Results

The NATA 2022 Results for the Phase 3 exams will be available on the official website. Candidates are required to login by entering the NATA 2022 application ID and Password in the link provided. Students can also follow the steps given here to check the NATA 2022 Phase 3 Results.

Step 1: Visit the NATA 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the NATA 2022 Phase 3 result link

Step 3: Enter the NATA ID and Password in the link given

Step 4: The NATA 2022 Results will be displayed

Step 5: Download the NATA 2022 Results for further admission procedures

NATA 2022 Mark Calculation

According to the details provided on the official notification, the students who have appeared for 2 exams will be evaluated on the best of 2 scores while those who have taken all three exams the average of their best of 2 scores will be considered.

