NATA Phase 3 Result 2023 to Release on July 17; Check Details

NATA Phase 3 Result 2023: The Council of Architecture (CoA) conducted the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) test 3 on July 9, 2023. All phases have now been concluded and candidates are eagerly waiting for the last phase result.NATA 2023 result for test 3 will be declared on July 17, 2023.

According to the data shared, the third test of NATA 2023, a computer-based Aptitude Test, was conducted at 85 centres in the country and 8 international centres in two sessions - 1st session from 10.00 am to 01.00 pm and 2nd session from 2.30 pm to 05.30 pm. Out of a total of 14081 registered candidates for the Third test, 9207 (65.39%) candidates appeared in the Test.

NATA Result 2023 Phase 3 Notice- Click Here (PDF file)

How to Check NATA Result 2023?

Candidates who appeared in the last phase can check out the following steps to download the mark sheet below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: nata.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NATA Result 2023 Test 3 link

Step 3: Enter the login information and submit

Step 4: The NATA Phase 3 Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

NATA Phase 3 Result 2023 : Details Mentioned on Scorecard

Check out the important information below:

Candidate’s name

Parent’s name

Gender

Category

Date of birth

Roll number

Application number

Obtained marks in each section (first and second attempt)

Marks obtained out of 200 (aggregate score)

Qualifying status

NATA Phase 3 Result 2023: What If I Take 2 or 3 Attempts?

If a candidate appears for 2 Tests, the best of 2 scores shall be taken as the valid score, and in the case of 3 attempts, the average of the 2 best scores shall be taken as a valid score. For further information, the NATA website www.nata.in may be referred to.

Also Read: Rajasthan University Result 2023 Declared for BA 2nd Year; Get Direct Link