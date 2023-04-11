NATA Registration 2023 Deadline Extended Till April 13, Check Who Can Apply Here

NATA 2023 Registration: As per the latest updates, the Council of Architecture has extended the application deadline for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA). Candidates who could not apply earlier can now do the same till April 13, 2023. They can visit the official website i.e. nata.in for registration purposes. NATA is conducted for admission to BArch programmes in participating institutes

The first NATA test will take place on April 21, and the second and third tests will be held on May 28 and July 9, respectively.The first session will be held between 10:00 and 1:00, as per the schedule. The second session, however, will run from 2.30 to 5.30.Check exam schedule here.

NATA Eligibility Criteria 2023

Only those candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can proceed for NATA registration 2023. Interested candidates can check out the requirements here-

Applicants can apply for NATA if they have passed their 10+2 exams with math, physics, and chemistry or if they have completed a 10+3 diploma with math as one of the subjects.

Individuals who are currently doing the 10+2 exam with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as subjects of study or the 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics are also eligible to provisionally take the NATA exam.

NATA Registration 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for NATA 2023?

After carefully reading the eligibility criteria, candidates can apply for NATA on the official website. They can adhere to the below-mentioned steps to apply fpr the exam-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. nata.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NATA registration 2023 tab

Step 3: Complete the registration process

Step 4: Now, log in with the required credentials

Step 5: Upload documents and pay fee

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

NATA Exam Pattern 2023

The NATA aptitude test may include multiple-choice (MCQ), multiple-selection (MSQ), preferential choice (PCQ), numerical answer (NAQ), and match-the-answer questions (MFQ)

Candidates must answer 125 questions in 180 minutes, and each question is worth 1 mark, 2 marks, or 3. The language used for the aptitude test will primarily be English. There may be questions in regional languages as well.

