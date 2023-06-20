Nation First: Kargil War & more through the Eyes of a War Veteran’s Wife

Through the book: ‘Nation First’ - a Hachette India publication, Shikha Akhilesh Saxena, the wife of artillery officer Captain Akhilesh Saxena, shares a heartfelt account of the turmoil endured by the families of military officers while they are on the front. The book chronicles the author's struggles as a newly-married wife of an Army officer stationed in Kargil. She speaks from personal experience and empathy for other military families who face similar challenges. It’s a story of pain with pride; one that will make you teary-eyed with grief yet bring a smile to your face.
'Nation First' book tops Amazon's hot new releases with all 5-star ratings. The book launch was graced by esteemed guests, with General V.P Malik, Former Chief of Army Staff, as the Chief Guest. Among the distinguished personalities present as the guests of honour were Retired Air Chief Marshal, B.S. Dhanoa, Dr. Mrs. Ranjana Malik, President AWWA (Retd); S Ravi, Former Chairman of BSE India; Barkha Dutt, Journalist and Author; Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman of BW Businessworld and Founder of exchange4media.
In an exclusive interaction with JagranJosh.com, Mrs. Shikha Akhilesh Saxena and Captain Akhilesh Saxena speak candidly about the newly launched book.
Excerpts from the Interview
Question 1: Your book ‘Nation First’ is being launched by the ex-Army Chief. What are your thoughts and what does that day mean to you?
Mrs Saxena: My book is our story, an army couple fighting the war from the front. General V.P. Malik and Dr. Mrs. Ranjana Malik were the army couple, holding all the stress and keeping everyone intact, extending motivation, inspiration and support to every soldier and his family. I am blessed that they read the final draft of my book and gave me their foreword. They came all the way from Chandigarh for the book launch of my book. It’s a great honour for me. A day that has embarked as a golden moment in my life. They are the ones who have seen the Kargil war through every angle and level.
Question 2: What do you seek to convey to your readers through the book Nation First?
Mrs Saxena: Some life experiences are unique, inspiring, and worth sharing. Being the founder of Inspiring Mantras, I have seen transformations in the people after our motivational sessions. Our stories touch hearts. My passion is to create a dedicated and sincere workforce inside the country, and a vision to make every citizen work like our soldiers made me write this story. There are many lessons from the Armed forces that civil society should adopt. Soldiers also come from different religions, regions and cultures still, for everyone Nation comes first anytime and every time. Their life is tough but their patriotic value never deviates. This book reflects the values of the armed forces and the will to succeed. The aim is to inspire society to develop a “never give up” attitude and patriotic character like soldiers in every citizen.
Question 3: How would you, as a war veteran, and you, as his wife, define the role of an army officer's wife?
Mrs Saxena: Being a military wife has made me so much more patriotic. It has made me more aware of the freedom we have, and the sacrifices that our soldiers have made so we could keep them. My goal is to let people know what these brave military families go through in their life. Army wives don’t wear stars on their shoulders as their husbands do, but they share the responsibility of the rank equally. From Lieutenant to General, at each and every step, army wives stand firm to support the duty of their husbands, platoons, regiments, and country. While men are trained to fight for the country, women gear themselves up to deal with all the stress and responsibilities at home and societal front. It is true that God chose the strongest ladies and paired them with soldiers. We are ready to give any kind of sacrifice for the Nation. Nation First is the foremost prime religion we practice.
Question 4: Tell us about your Kargil experience and what was your guiding force behind your acts of gallantry?
Captain Saxena: My training in the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Military Academy (IMA) has provided the foundation for the courage that I could strive and fight. Next, the vision was very clear as the oath we took on our passing out day kept driving a force inside me. I remembered the oath: The safety, honour and welfare of our country come first, always and every time. The honour, welfare and comfort of the men I command come next. My ease, comfort, and safety come last, always and every time. The purpose of “protecting the honour and integrity of the country”, during the Kargil war was so high that we were ready to give our life for that.
Question 5: What was your mindset behind the shift from Armed Forces to Corporate?
Captain Saxena: It was a difficult decision for me, wearing a uniform and serving my country was my childhood dream. I prepared myself to become an army officer since I was in class 6th. Undergone training in NDA and IMA but because of my injury, it was sure that I will never be posted to the field areas. Just the thought that I have to leave the Indian Army was depressing for me. It was a hard-earned uniform and now I have to start again from scratch. I was offered jobs from some of the most prestigious companies and organisations, but I didn’t want a job because of any sympathy or any compensation for what I did for my country. My wife was an MBA in IT, she guided me. We wanted to prepare well and set the foundation to settle ourselves in the corporate world. I prepared and gave entrance exams and got selected for FMS Delhi. I passed out with a gold medal and joined Wipro from the campus. Currently, I am working as a Vice President at Tata Communications.
Question 6: What does an army wife go through when her army officer husband goes to war?
Mrs Saxena: The bodies of our martyrs were returned to their families in coffins during the Kargil war. I felt deeply saddened for them and visited their homes. Being the Army Officer's wife I was a member of the Army wife welfare association (AWWA). It was my duty to look after the welfare of the soldier's families and offer my condolences to them. It was not an easy task at all. My heart sank each time I extended my arms to hug a mourning lady whose husband would never return home. I too cried with them. Akhilesh too was fighting in the same place from where these fallen brave soldiers had returned in coffins. The environment was gloomy, but I didn’t want to give up hope at any cost. My sleepless nights were spent in silent prayers for the war to end. I have written all these emotions in my book.
Question 7: How has life changed for 'you' since Captain shifted his field of work?
Mrs Saxena: We changed the direction of our life, but our passion and core values were still the same. We thanked God for giving us the strength to sail through the rough patches with patience and courage. Capt. Akhilesh is now Vice President - Global Project Management & Operations at Tata Communications, with 20 years of experience working in multinational companies. I’m a mother of two with several years of experience in education and IT, still working for the integrity and unity of our nation. We have suffered the consequences of the Kargil war and understand the pain that Indian soldiers endured. I established an initiative, Inspiring Mantras, with the objective to bring transformation in the vision, thinking process and actions of our countrymen. This initiative is a tribute to our soldiers, who are role models for the people of India.
