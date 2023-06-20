Nation First: Kargil War & more through the Eyes of a War Veteran’s Wife

Question 3: How would you, as a war veteran, and you, as his wife, define the role of an army officer's wife? Mrs Saxena: Being a military wife has made me so much more patriotic. It has made me more aware of the freedom we have, and the sacrifices that our soldiers have made so we could keep them. My goal is to let people know what these brave military families go through in their life. Army wives don’t wear stars on their shoulders as their husbands do, but they share the responsibility of the rank equally. From Lieutenant to General, at each and every step, army wives stand firm to support the duty of their husbands, platoons, regiments, and country. While men are trained to fight for the country, women gear themselves up to deal with all the stress and responsibilities at home and societal front. It is true that God chose the strongest ladies and paired them with soldiers. We are ready to give any kind of sacrifice for the Nation. Nation First is the foremost prime religion we practice.