National Apprenticeship Mela 2022 Today, Check Eligibility and benefits here

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is conducting a National Apprenticeship Mela - on April 21, 2022, in association with the Directorate General of Training. The mela is being held in over 700 locations from 9 AM to 5 PM.

According to the official statement released by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the event is a day-long mela that is being conducted with an aim to support the hiring of more than 1 lakh apprentices and assist employers in getting the right talent and develop it further with training and providing practical skillsets.

National Apprenticeship Mela 2022 to be organized across the country in over 700 locations on 21st April 2022 by @MSDESkillIndia in association with the Directorate General of Training (DGT).



Who can participate?

The National Apprenticeship Mela is being conducted in over 700 locations across the country. Those who have passed classes 5 to 12 with skill training certificates, ITI Diploma Holders, and graduates are eligible to participate in the Apprenticeship Mela.

Documents required for registrations

Those participating in the Apprenticeship Mela must carry along with them three copies of their resume. Three copies of the mark sheets and certificates from 5th to 12th), Skill Training Certificate, UG degree certificate, photo ID (Aadhar/Driving License), etc along with three passport size photographs to the venues.

Who will participate in the Apprenticeship Mela?

The National Apprenticeship Mela will have more than 400 organizations across the country, operating in more than 30 sectors including Power, Retail, Telecom, IT/ITeS, Electronics, Automotive and more.

Aspiring youth will also have the opportunity to engage and select from more than 500 trades including Welder, Electrician, Housekeeper, Beautician, Mechanic, etc.

Benefits of attending Apprenticeship Mela

Those applying to participate in the Apprenticeship Mela will get an opportunity to get an apprenticeship offered on the spot and receive direct industry exposure. They will also get a monthly stipend as per the Government standards for developing new skills and an opportunity to to earn while they learn.

Candidates will also get certificates, recognized by the National Council fro Vocational Education and Training NCVET which will increase the chances of their employability after the training procedure.

The establishments participating in the apprenticeship mela will also get an opportunity to meet the potential apprentixes at a common platform and select candidates on the spot. Small scale industries with minimum four working members can also hire apprentices at the event.

