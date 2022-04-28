National Curriculum Framework: Education Minister to Launch NCF Mandate Document Tomorrow

National Curriculum Framework: As per the recent updates, Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will launch the mandate document of National Curriculum Framework (NCF) on 29th April 2022. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recommends the development of National Curriculum Frameworks (NCF) in four areas school education, Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), teacher education, and adult education. The entire process of curriculum framework is being done in a paperless manner with very wide consultation at the school/district/state level with the help of a tech platform and mobile app.

NCF Mandate Document

The Mandate document describes the development process of the NCF, its expected structure and objectives, and some of the basic principles from the NEP 2020 that will inform the development of the four NCFs. The NCF is being drafted through a collaborative and consultative process, starting from district to state level and then National level.

The ‘Guidelines for Position Papers for the Development of the National Curriculum Framework’ is an integral part of this Mandate Document. The entire process of curriculum framework is being done in a paperless manner with very wide consultation at school/district/state level with the help of a Tech platform and Mobile App.

Four Curriculum Frameworks

For providing inputs for the development of these four curriculum frameworks, 25 themes based on the perspectives of the NEP 2020 are identified under the three categories -

1. Curriculum and Pedagogy

2. Cross-cutting Issues

3. Other important areas of NEP 2020 focussing on systemic changes and reforms.

Officials To Be Present at the Launch of NCF Mandate Document

Ashwathnarayan C N, Minister for Higher Education, Government of Karnataka; B C Nagesh, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Government of Karnataka; K Kasturirangan, Chairperson, National Steering Committee for the National Curriculum Framework; Anita Karwal, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, and Professor D P Saklani, Director, National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will be present on the occasion.

