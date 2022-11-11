National Education Day 2022: Why is it Celebrated, Know Life and Works of 1st Minister of Education

National Education Day 2022: November 11 is annually observed as the National Education Day in India marking the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad who served as the first Education Minister of Independent India from 1947 to 1958 under Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Maulana Adul Kalam Azad laid the foundation of the Education System of India and in light of his efforts, November 11 is celebrated as National Education Day.

Who was Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

As mentioned, National Education Day is celebrated on November 11 marking the birth anniversary of former Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad who served as the first Education Minister of India.

Abul Kalam Azad was born on November 18, 1888, as Abul Kalam Ghulam Muhiyuddin Ahmed bin Khairuddin Al-Hussaini Azad. He was a senior leader of the Indian National Congress and an Indian Independence Activist and Writer. He became the first Minister of Education after India gained Independence and served his term from August 15, 1947, to February 2, 1958. He passed away in Delhi on February 22, 1958.

Greetings on #NationalEducationDay. Today, we pay homage to an exemplary stalwart and the first education minister of India, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. He will be remembered for his invaluable role in India’s freedom struggle and for his contributions towards our education sector. pic.twitter.com/AlJAHRj49Z — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 11, 2022

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad as the First Minister of Education

Being the first Education Minister, Azad focused on educating the rural, poor and Girls. Other areas on which he focused during his tenure included Adult Literacy, Free and Compulsory Education for Children until the Age of 14, Universal Primary Education, and Diversification of Secondary Education and Vocational Training.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was elected as a member of the Foundation Committee to establish Jamia Millia Islamia in Aligarh, UP in 1020 and also assisted in shifting the university campus from Aligarh to New Delhi in 1934.

Azad also oversaw the establishment of the Department of Education, Delhi University, the first Indian Institute of Technology in 1951, and the University Grants Commission in 1953.

National Education Day Celebration

Schools across the country can celebrate National Education Day by conducting discussions, debates, etc themed programmes on Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and his teachings and achievements in the field of Education. Cultural programmes related to the birth anniversary of Maulana Adul Kalam Azas or his life and achievements are also held in schools. Seminars are also being conducted to discuss current problems and issues in the Indian Education System, and identify issues, and provide possible solutions for them.

