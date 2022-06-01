Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    National Education Ministers' Conference 2022 Begins in Gujarat, Get Details Here

    National Education Ministers' Conference 2022: Gujarat will host the two-day National Education Ministers’ Conference from today. The conference will focus on strengthening the education ecosystem in the country and also review the implementation of NEP 2022 across the country. Get Complete Details Here. 

    Updated: Jun 1, 2022 10:44 IST
    National Education Ministers’ Conference 2022: Gujarat is hosting a two-day National Education Ministers’ Conference from today, as per the official announcement. The National Education Minister’s Conference 2022 which is being held in Gujarat will be chaired by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The conference is expected to see the participation of State Education Ministers from across the country who will come together to discuss strengthening the education ecosystem in the country. The conference will end with a review of the implementation of National Education Policy 2022 on 2nd June 2022.

    Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Lead the Conference

    As per the details shared by the education ministry, the conference will be led by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He would be joined by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State (MoS) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology; MoS for Education Annapurna Devi and Subhash Sarkar at the conference along with other senior officials from the board.

    Conference Agenda

    As per the official release, the key agenda of the Education Minister’s Conference will revolve around strengthening the education ecosystem in the country. In line with this, Union Education Minister will lead the discussion with State Ministers on the implementation of National Education Policy 2020 as well as Skill Development Programmes at Schools and Digital Initiative like NDEAR, NETF, etc.

    As part of the conference, Ministers will visit Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG), National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and International Automobile Centre of Excellence (iACE) today.

