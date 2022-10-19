National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme 2022 Application Last Date Extended, Check Details Here

NMMSS 2022: As per the latest updates, the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) 2022 registration last date has been extended. All eligible candidates can apply for NMMSS 2022 till 31st October. They will be able to register in online mode at National Scholarship Portal (NSP) - scholarships.gov.in.

Earlier, the NMMSS 2022 application was scheduled to be closed on 30th September but extended till 15th October and now, the authorities have extended it again. The scholarship is provided by the department of school education and literacy to meritorious students belonging to economically weaker sections.

National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme 2022 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

Who are eligible for National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme 2022?

The NMMSS scholarships are awarded to the meritorious students of economically weaker sections to control the drop out at Class 7th and encourage them to continue their education at the secondary stage. As per the officials, candidates whose parental income are not above Rs 3,50,000 per annum.

Also, the students must have secured a minimum of 55% marks in Class 8th exam in order to appear in the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship selection test to get scholarships. Further, candidates belonging to reserved categories (SC/ ST) will get 5% relaxation.

How To Apply For National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme 2022?

To apply for NMMSS 2022, candidates will have to go to the official website - scholarships.gov.in. On the homepage, they need to look for the NMMSS scholarship 2022 link and click the same. Now, on the next page, candidates will have fill in all the asked details and upload the specified documents. Before, final submission they must go through the details mentioned on it. Now, submit the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship form and download the same for future reference.

About National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme 2022

The National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) details has been mentioned on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) - a one stop platform for scholarship schemes given to students. The NMMSS scholarship is awarded to one lakh selected students from class 9 every year and their continuation/renewal in classes 10 to 12 for students studying in State Government, Government-aided and local body schools.

The amount of the scholarship is Rs. 12000 per annum. Also, the NMMSS scholarships are provided directly into the bank accounts of selected students by electronic transfer through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) following DBT mode.

Also Read: DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Registrations Close Today, Apply at ncweb.du.ac.in