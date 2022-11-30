National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme 2022 Application Last Day Today, Apply for NMMSS at scholarships.gov.in

NMMSS 2022: As per the dates available, the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) 2022 registration window will close today - November 30. Candidates can apply for NMMSS 2022 in online mode only. They will be able to register at National Scholarship Portal (NSP) - scholarships.gov.in. The scholarship is provided by the department of school education and literacy to meritorious students belonging to economically weaker sections.

National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme 2022 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Apply For National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme 2022?

To fill the application form for NMMSS 2022, candidates will have to go to the official website - scholarships.gov.in. On the homepage, they have to click on NMMSS scholarship 2022 link. Now, on the next page, candidates will have fill in all the specified details and upload the prescribed documents. Before, final submission they must go through the details mentioned on it. Now, submit the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship form 2022. Also, download the same for future references.

In case of any error, students can also edit the draft or incomplete information filled until they submit the online application. To edit the application, they need to go to the option - Student login and enter the application Id and then click on login button.

About National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme 2022

The National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) details has been mentioned on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) - a one stop platform for scholarship schemes given to students. The NMMSS scholarship is awarded to one lakh selected students from class 9 every year and their continuation/renewal in classes 10 to 12 for students studying in State Government, Government-aided and local body schools.

The amount of the scholarship is Rs. 12000 per annum. Also, the NMMSS scholarships are provided directly into the bank accounts of selected students by electronic transfer through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) following DBT mode.