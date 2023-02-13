National Overseas Scholarship 2023: Application to Commence on Feb 15, Check Eligibility, Documents Required Here

National Overseas Scholarship 2023: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MSJEGOI) will start the admission application process for the National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) scheme 2023 on February 15, 2023, for a period of 45 days till March 31, 2023. Once the NOS portal is activated, those interested candidates who are wishing to apply for the NOS Scheme 2023 will be able to register through the official website- nosmsje.gov.in.

As per the recent updates, the last date to apply for the National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) scheme 2023 is March 31, 2023, till midnight. However, candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Denotified Nomadic, Semi-Nomadic Tribes, Traditional Artisans, and Landless Agriculture labourers will be able to get the scholarship to study PhD or Master's degree courses abroad.

National Overseas Scholarship 2023 Guidelines - Direct Link (Check Here)

Who is Eligible for NOS 2023?

Interested candidates who are wishing to apply for the National Overseas Scholarship Scheme (NOS) 2023 can check the eligibility criteria given below.

As per the information available on the website, candidates applying for the NOS scheme 2023 must have secured at least 60% marks in the qualifying examination. For the PhD courses, the qualifying exam would be a Master's degree and for master's exams, the qualifying exam would be a bachelor's degree.

If the candidate has completed B.E. after the completion of the Diploma, the percentage marks secured in Bachelor's degree will be considered for the evaluation process.

Candidates who are appearing for this scheme should not be more than 35 years of age as of the first day of April for the selection year.

However, the total income of the family should not exceed Rs 8 lakhs p.a.

What are the documents required during NOS 2023 Application process?

Candidates who are appearing for the National Overseas Scholarship Scheme 2023 can go through the list of documents that are required for the NOS 2023 application process.

Class 10th Certificate

Category Certificate (Caste Validity Certificate for Maharashtra)

Photograph

Scanned copy of Signature

Current Address Proof, Permanent Address Proof (in case different from others)

Qualifying Degree or Provisional Certificate

Marksheet of each semester of the qualifying exam

Proof of CGPA/SGPA conversion formula into a percentage

Unconditional Offer letter from Foreign University

Affidavit or Certificate in respect of GAP details after completing Bachelor's or Masters's degree (if any) if the time period is more than 6 months

Family Income Certificate

Income Tax Return in case of the person filing ITR

Employers' No Objection Certificate (NOC) if the candidate who is applying is employed

Aadhaar Card

Also Read: AIBE 17 Answer Key 2023 Objection Window Opens Today, Check Expected Result Date Here