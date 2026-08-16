National Overseas Scholarship 2026-27: Ministry Invites Students to Explore Study Abroad Opportunity, Check Eligibility and Benefits
National Overseas Scholarship 2026-27 offers eligible students financial support to pursue Master’s and PhD courses abroad. Check eligibility, benefits, income limit, application dates and more.
The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has opened applications for the National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) 2026-27, offering eligible students an opportunity to pursue higher education at universities abroad. The government scholarship is aimed at students from disadvantaged communities who wish to pursue Master’s or PhD programmes overseas.
The scholarship provides financial assistance towards major expenses associated with overseas education, including tuition fees, living expenses and travel. The initiative is intended to help meritorious students from economically and socially disadvantaged sections access higher education opportunities at reputed international institutions.
National Overseas Scholarship 2026-27: Who Can Apply?
The National Overseas Scholarship is meant for candidates belonging to specified disadvantaged communities. These include:
- Scheduled Castes (SC)
- Denotified Tribes, Nomadic Tribes and Semi-Nomadic Tribes
- Landless Agricultural Labourers
- Traditional Artisan families
Candidates must also meet the academic, age, income and admission-related requirements prescribed under the scheme.
बड़े सपने देखें, राष्ट्रीय विदेशी छात्रवृत्ति (NOS) के साथ विदेश में पढ़ाई का अवसर पाएं। अधिक जानकारी के लिए QR कोड स्कैन करें। #NationalOverseasScholarship @PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah @Drvirendrakum13 @RamdasAthawale @blvermaup @PIB_India @mygovindia @MIB_India… pic.twitter.com/9oiIhrzX3J— Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, GOI (@MSJEGOI) August 16, 2026
National Overseas Scholarship 2026-27: Eligibility Criteria
According to the available scheme details, candidates seeking the scholarship must fulfil the prescribed eligibility conditions.
For the 2026-27 cycle, applicants generally need to have secured at least 60% marks or an equivalent grade in the qualifying examination. Candidates applying for a Master’s programme must have completed the relevant Bachelor’s degree, while PhD applicants need the required Master’s qualification.
The scheme also prescribes an annual family income ceiling of Rs 8 lakh from all sources. Age restrictions and other conditions apply depending on the level of study and category of applicant.
National Overseas Scholarship 2026-27: Courses Covered
The scholarship supports students seeking admission to:
- Master’s degree programmes
- PhD programmes
National Overseas Scholarship 2026-27: Financial Benefits
Selected candidates receive financial support for several expenses related to their overseas education. The scholarship can cover:
- Tuition fees
- Maintenance or living allowance
- Airfare
- Medical insurance
- Contingency and other approved academic expenses
How to Apply for National Overseas Scholarship 2026-27?
Eligible students can apply online through the National Overseas Scholarship portal. The general application process involves the following steps:
- Visit the official National Overseas Scholarship portal
- Complete the registration process using the required details
- Fill in personal, academic and financial information
- Enter details related to the foreign university and admission offer
- Upload the required certificates and supporting documents
- Review all information carefully
- Submit the application form
- Save or download the application acknowledgement for future reference
The National Overseas Scholarship 2026-27 aims to bridge this financial gap by providing assistance to eligible students pursuing postgraduate and doctoral education abroad. The scheme can help students gain international academic exposure and access career opportunities beyond India.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.