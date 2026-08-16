National Overseas Scholarship 2026-27: Ministry Invites Students to Explore Study Abroad Opportunity, Check Eligibility and Benefits

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has opened applications for the National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) 2026-27, offering eligible students an opportunity to pursue higher education at universities abroad. The government scholarship is aimed at students from disadvantaged communities who wish to pursue Master’s or PhD programmes overseas.

The scholarship provides financial assistance towards major expenses associated with overseas education, including tuition fees, living expenses and travel. The initiative is intended to help meritorious students from economically and socially disadvantaged sections access higher education opportunities at reputed international institutions.

National Overseas Scholarship 2026-27: Who Can Apply?

The National Overseas Scholarship is meant for candidates belonging to specified disadvantaged communities. These include: