National Scholarship For Post-Graduate Studies: Check Eligibility, Benefits and Application Process
Registration for National Scholarship For Post-Graduate Studies is live now. Check the article to know who all can apply, befits the scholarship offers and step to apply online.
The National Scholarship For Post-Graduate Studies is a financial support scheme started by the Ministry of Education for meritorious students from weaker economic backgrounds. This National Scholarship is meant for students who are studying a recognised postgraduate degree in India. Students must be admitted in the first year through regular or full time mode in an eligible university college or institution. If a student is enrolled in an integrated course then the scholarship will be given only for the postgraduate part of the programme. Read the article to know more details.
Eligibility and Benefits of National Scholarship
To apply for the National Scholarship students must meet all the basic conditions. The applicants must be pursuing a first postgraduate degree and should be in the first year of the course. The student must be under 30 years of age and must be studying in a full time recognised postgraduate degree programme. Students who have already completed a postgraduate degree cannot apply for this scheme.
The National Scholarship is helpful for students who need financial assistance during higher education. Under the scheme selected students will receive Rs 15,000 per month for 10 months in a year. The amount is supposed to reduce the pressure of education expenses and help students focus better on their studies. For many students this support can make postgraduate education more accessible and manageable.
How to Apply for National Scholarship Online
- Students can apply for the National Scholarship by visiting the official website at scholarships.gov.in.
- First visit the portal and enter your mobile number
- Complete the OTP verification and then move to the e-KYC process (if needed)
- Aadhaar verification is also a part of the process so Aadhaar Face RD services must already be installed on the device.
- After successful verification a reference number will be generated and sent to the registered mobile number.
- After this go to the applicant login page on the NSP and enter OTP, Registration Number and password.
- Open the Application form and fill in all required details carefully.
- Upload the necessary documents and then click on the Final submit button to complete the application.
- Students can also check payment status later through the Know your payment option on the PFMS portal by using Aadhaar number, bank account number or NSP application ID
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.