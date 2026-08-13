National Scholarship For Post-Graduate Studies: Check Eligibility, Benefits and Application Process

The National Scholarship For Post-Graduate Studies is a financial support scheme started by the Ministry of Education for meritorious students from weaker economic backgrounds. This National Scholarship is meant for students who are studying a recognised postgraduate degree in India. Students must be admitted in the first year through regular or full time mode in an eligible university college or institution. If a student is enrolled in an integrated course then the scholarship will be given only for the postgraduate part of the programme. Read the article to know more details.

Eligibility and Benefits of National Scholarship

To apply for the National Scholarship students must meet all the basic conditions. The applicants must be pursuing a first postgraduate degree and should be in the first year of the course. The student must be under 30 years of age and must be studying in a full time recognised postgraduate degree programme. Students who have already completed a postgraduate degree cannot apply for this scheme.