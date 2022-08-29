National Sports Day 2022: Meet the Champions to be conducted in Schools, Check details here

National Sports Day 2022: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has announced a Meet The Champion initiative in 26 schools across the country. The event will be conducted today - August 29, 2022. National Sports Day is being celebrated today which also coincides with the Birth Anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand.

Athletes participating in the Sport Day initiative include Nikhat Zareen, who won gold medals at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) and the World Championships, Bhavina Patel, who won a medal at the Paralympics, and Manpreet Singh, who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics

My humble tributes to the wizard of hockey, Major Dhyan Chand Ji on his birth anniversary.

On the occasion of #NationalSportsDay2022 , I thank everyone who has dedicated their life towards the upliftment of sports in India. Let’s work together to make India a sporting nation. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/b95cdQmABn — Nisith Pramanik (@NisithPramanik) August 29, 2022

Sports Authority of India will also be commemorating the National Sports Day through a pan India sporting activity with the theme ‘Sports as an enabler for inclusive and fair society’. Sports activities are being planned at many levels including amateur, recreational and professional competitions among people from different age groups.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports - Anurag Thakur along with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of state for Youth Affairs and Sports - Nitish Pramanik will also conduct a virtual interactive session with a few sports and Fit India Fitness icons of India to discuss the importance of fitness and sports in India.

The Meet the Champions school visitation initiative was launched by Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra in December 2021 which has spread throughout the nation recently. The athletes will give school children an overall inspirational boost during the visit sharing their experiences, life lessons and dietary advice.

National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29, 2022 marking the occasion of the birth anniversary of Hockey Legend Major Dhyan chand. On August 6, 2021, PM Narednra Modi announced the renaming of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

