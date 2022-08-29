    National Sports Day 2022: Meet the Champions to be conducted in Schools, Check details here

    The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has announced a Meet The Champion initiative in 26 schools across the country. Athletes to meet students from across the school on the occasion. Check complete details here.

    Updated: Aug 29, 2022 09:57 IST
    National Sports Day 2022
    National Sports Day 2022

    National Sports Day 2022: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has announced a Meet The Champion initiative in 26 schools across the country. The event will be conducted today - August 29, 2022. National Sports Day is being celebrated today which also coincides with the Birth Anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand. 

    Athletes participating in the Sport Day initiative include Nikhat Zareen, who won gold medals at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) and the World Championships, Bhavina Patel, who won a medal at the Paralympics, and Manpreet Singh, who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics

    Sports Authority of India will also be commemorating the National Sports Day through a pan India sporting activity with the theme ‘Sports as an enabler for inclusive and fair society’. Sports activities are being planned at many levels including amateur, recreational and professional competitions among people from different age groups.

    Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports - Anurag Thakur along with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of state for Youth Affairs and Sports - Nitish Pramanik will also conduct a virtual interactive session with a few sports and Fit India Fitness icons of India to discuss the importance of fitness and sports in India.

    The Meet the Champions school visitation initiative was launched by Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra in December 2021 which has spread throughout the nation recently. The athletes will give school children an overall inspirational boost during the visit sharing their experiences, life lessons and dietary advice.

    National Sports Day

    National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29, 2022 marking the occasion of the birth anniversary of Hockey Legend Major Dhyan chand. On August 6, 2021, PM Narednra Modi announced the renaming of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

    Also Read:  AP EAMCET 2022 Web Option Entry schedule postponed, Check Details at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification