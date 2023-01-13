National Youth Day 2023: Jagran.com Launches 'Young India Badta Bharat' Initiative For Youth To Share Their Thoughts

National Youth Day 2023: Being young is a synonym for change and progress. It is believed that developing countries with large young population could see tremendous growth. In India, National Youth Day is celebrated to honour Swami Vivekananda, who has inspired generations. This day reminds us of ideals of Swami Vivekananda, who taught us on how the young generation should participate in the modern world while upholding their traditional values.

To mark this day, Jagran.com has launched the 'Young India Badta Bharat' Initiative. The youth across the country can share their thoughts, ideas and experiences.

Young India Badta Bharat Initiative By Jagran.com

Youth is the growth engine of any nation, and India has the highest percentage of the young population. Considering this, Jagran.com has started the Young India Badta Bharat Initiative. The Young India Badta Bharat initiative has been started by Jagran.com to give youth a platform to share their thoughts and experiences. Apart from the youth population, many celebrities have shared their views on this platform.

Five steamed authors - Amish Tripathi, Chetan Bhagat, Divya Prakash Dubey, Vineet Kumar Singh and Avinash Tiwari, have shared their experiences with the youth.

National Youth Day 2023, A Tribute to Swami Vivekananda

Keeping the ideals of Swami Vivekananda alive, National Youth Day (Rashtriya Yuva Diwas) is celebrated all over India. Various programmes are held across the nation that includes speeches, seminars, music, youth conventions, yoga asanas, presentations, essay writing, recitation competitions, and sports competitions. This time, Jargran.com has also taken an initiative to celebrate this day. Swami Vivekananda is best known for his speech at the Parliament of the World's Religions in Chicago in 1893.