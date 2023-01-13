NBE FDST 2022 Admit Card To Release Today, Get Direct Link To Download Here

NBE FDST Admit Card 2022: As per the latest updates, the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) admit card for BDS graduates today- January 13, 2023. Once available, candidates will be able to download the NBE FDST 2022 Admit Card on the official website i.e. nbe.edu.in

Candidates must carry the NBE FDST Admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam hall. They can download it by using their login credentials. As per the schedule, NBE FDST 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 20, 2023, in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Candidates can check the NBE FDST 2022 schedule below-

NBE FDST 2022 Admit card- Direct Link (Available Today)

NBE FDST 2022 Schedule

Event Date NBE FDST admit card January 13, 2023, NBE FDST Exam January 20, 2023, FDST 2022 Result February 15, 2023,

How to Download NBE FDST Admit Card 2022?

NBEMS is going to release FDST admit card 2022 today- January 13, 2023. Candidates can download it on the official website i.e. nbe.edu.in. They can follow these steps to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website - nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NBE FDST 2022 admit card link

Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials

Step 5: The FDST 2022 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take at least 2 printouts

Details Mentioned in NBE FDST 2022 Admit Card

NBE FDST 2022 admit card will be out today- January 13, 2023. Candidates must download it from nbe.edu.in. The admit card will comprise the below-mentioned details-

Name of the Applicant

Candidate’s Photograph

Mother’s Name

Father’s name

Exam Date

Exam Centre Address

Candidate’s DOB

Exam Name

Exam Timings

Instructions for candidates

Exam Centre name and code

Signature of the candidate

Duration of Exam

Applicant Roll Number

Category (ST/ SC/ BC & Other)

Gender (Male/ Female)

In case of any discrepancy in the NBE FDST 2022 Admit Card, candidates can contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at 022 – 61087595/011- 45593000 or write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main.

