NBE FDST 2022 Admit Card To Release Tomorrow, Check Steps To Download Here

NBE FDST 2022: As per the dates released earlier, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) 2022 admit card tomorrow - January 13, 2023 in online mode. Candidates will have to visit the official website - nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in to download NBE FDST admit card 2022. Also, as per updates, they might be informed through SMS or email alerts regarding the availability of the FDST admit card.

To download the NBE FDST admit card for BDS graduates, candidates will have to use their login credentials. As per schedule, the FDST 2022 will be conducted on January 20, 2023 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Without carrying the admit card of FDST, candidates will not be allowed to write the exam.

NBE FDST 2022 Dates

Events Dates NBE FDST admit card January 13, 2023 NBE FDST Exam January 20, 2023

How To Download NBE FDST Admit Card 2022?

The FDST 2022 admit card will not be sent by post or email. Candidates are required to download their NBE FDST admit card from the official website and affix their latest passport-size photograph in the space provided on the admit card. Go through the steps to know how to download NBE FDST admit card -

1st Step - Go to the official website - nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, look for the link NBE FDST 2022 admit card.

3rd Step - Click on the link.

4th Step - A new login page will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Enter the required login credentials.

6th Step - The FDST hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

7th Step - Download the same and take a printout.

NBE FDST 2022 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates must carry the FDST admit card along with a valid ID proof (PAN card, driving license, voter ID, passport or aadhaar card) on the exam day. Those who have been issued NBE FDST admit card will be allowed entry inside the examination centre premises subject to fulfilment of documentary requirements.

As per the updates, the candidates are required to report at the - Reporting Counter of the test venue at the time mentioned in the FDST admit card. The reporting counter will close 30 minutes before the start of the test to get time for security checks, identity verification and checking in for examination.

