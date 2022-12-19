    NBE FDST 2022 To Held On January 20, Check Foreign Dental Screening Test Dates Here

    NBE FDST 2022: The National Board of Examination is going to conduct the FDST 2022 on January 20, 2023. The board will release the FDST 2022 Admit card on January 13, 2022.

    Updated: Dec 19, 2022 12:31 IST
    NBE FDST 2022 Exam Date Announced
    NBE FDST 2022 Exam Date Announced

    NBE FDST 2022: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) 2022. According to the schedule, NBE FDST 2022 for BDS graduates will be conducted on January 20, 2023, on a computer-based platform in Delhi. Candidates can download the NBE FDST 2022 Admit card on January 13, 2023, on the official website i.e. nbe.edu.in.

    Moreover, the screening test for Indian Citizens/OCI possessing PG Diploma/Post Graduate Dental qualifications awarded by dental institutions outside India shall be conducted on 31st January 2023. The details of the same will be notified separately.

    NBE FDST 2022 Important Dates

    Event

    Date

    Issuance of Admit Card

    January 13, 2023

    Examination Date

    January 20, 2023,

    Result Declaration

    By February 15, 2023,

    NBE FDST 2022 Demo Test

    However, in order to make candidates familiar with the computer-based test (CBT) format, a demo test will be made available for the candidates. The NBE FDST demo test will be live from January 10, 2023, on the official website of NBEMS i.e. nbe.edu.in.

    NBE FDST 2022 Exam Pattern

    As per the exam pattern, the NBE FDST is divided into two question papers consisting of 100 and 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with single correct options in the English language only. The two papers will be allotted a time duration of 120 and 180 minutes respectively. Each question carries 1 mark. However, there are no deductions for any wrong answer.

    There will be no grace marks. Also, the candidate has to score 50 percent marks in each paper individually to be considered qualified for appearing in the viva‑voce examination, NBE added.

    About FDST 2022

    Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) is a national-level entrance examination conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) annually. It is the entrance examination for admission to BDS programmes.

