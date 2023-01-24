NBE FET 2022 Registration To Close on Jan 27, Get Direct Link Here

NBE FET 2022 Application Form Closes Soon: As per the official schedule, the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the application window for Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2022 on January 27, 2023, till 11.55 pm. Thus, those who have not filled out the NBE FET 2022 application form yet must do the same on the official website i.e. natboard.edu.in

After the closure of NBE FET 2022 registrations, authorities will open the correction window on January 28, 2023. Candidates who wish to make certain changes or modifications in the NBE FET application form can do the same till January 29, 2023. If the candidate fails to rectify the error, then a last chance will be provided to rectify photographs, signatures, and thumb impressions from January 31st onwards.

NBE FET 2022 Application Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

NBE FET 2022 Important Dates

Event Date Application Deadline January 27th, 2023, till 11.55 pm Application edit window January 28th to 29th, 2023 Final edit window January 31st to February 1st, 2023 NBE FET 2022 Exam Date February 10th, 2023 Declaration of Result February 28th, 2023

How to Apply for NBE FET 2022?

The authorities will close the application window for NBE FET 2022 exam on January 27, 2023. The remaining candidates must fill out the form by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Now, click on NBE FET 2022 application link

Step 3: Register and receive login credentials

Step 4: Now, log in with registered ID and password

Step 5: Fill out FET 2022 application form

Step 6 : Upload documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take few printouts

NBE FET 2022 Exam

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the FET 2022 on February 10th, 2023 on a Computer Based Platform at various test centres across the country. After the conduction of the exam, authorities will announce the result for FET 2022 exam on February 28th, 2023 the official website i.e. natboard.edu.in.

Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various Fellowship (FNB) courses of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.

