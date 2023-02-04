NBE FET 2023 Admit Card Expected Today, Know How To Download Here

NBE FET 2023 Admit Card Releases Today: As per the latest updates, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the admit card for the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) today- February 4, 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to download the NBE FET 2023 Admit Card on the official website i.e. nbe.edu.in.The authorities will conduct the NBE FET 2023 exam on February 10, 2023.

The NBE FET 2023 exam will be conducted in two sets - Paper A and Paper B. They will have a total duration of 105 minutes (Part A - 45 minutes and Part B - 60 minutes). There shall be a separate question paper for each fellowship course /clubbed group. The total number of questions in each question paper shall be 100 which shall be divided into two Parts i.e.Part A & Part B.

How to Download NBE FET 2023 Admit Card?

The authorities will conduct the NBE FET 2023 exam on Feb 10, 2023. Candidates who will appear in the exam must carry the NBE FET 2023 admit card along with a valid ID proof. They can follow these steps to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NBE FET 2023 admit card link

Step 3: Now, enter the login credentials

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5 : NBE FET 2023 Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take a printout

What is Marking Scheme of NBE FET 2023 Exam?

Candidates appearing for the NBE FET Exam 2023 must be familiar with the marks being allotted for correct or incorrect responses. They can check out the NBE FET 2023 Marking scheme here

Every correct answer carries 4 marks

Every incorrect answer shall have negative marking of 1 (one)

Zero marks will be given to unattempted answers

