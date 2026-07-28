NBEMS Diploma Final Theory Exam Applications Begin Today, Apply at natboard.edu.in
The online applications for the Diploma Final Theory Examination, October 2026 session, will begin today. Eligible candidates can submit their applications at natboard.edu.in.
NBEMS Diploma Final Theory Exam 2026: NBEMS will begin the online application process for the Diploma Final Theory Examinations for October 2026 today. According to the official notification issued, the link to register and apply for the October 2026 session will be available from July 28, 2026 to August 17, 2026.
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will be conducting the NBEMS Diploma Final Theory Examination - October 2026 session on September 11, 12 and 12, 2026. The exam will be held in a computer-based mode at designated centres across the country. Candidates interested in applying for the exams must make sure they complete the online registration and application process within the duration provided.
NBEMS Diploma Final Theory Exam 2026 registration and application link will be available at nbe.edu.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to register and apply.
NBEMS Diploma Application - Click Here (Available Soon)
NBEMS Diploma Final Theory Exam - Important Dates
The application process for the NBEMS Diploma Final Theory exam is set to commence today. Check the complete schedule here
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Availability of the Information Bulletin
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July 28, 2026
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Online Submission of the Application Form
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July 2, 20926 to August 17, 2026
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Intimation of Test City
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August 15, 2026
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Date of admit card release
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September 7, 2026
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Theory Examination Dates
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September 11, 2026 to September 13, 2026
Steps to Apply for NBEMS Diploma Final Theory Exam 2026
Candidates interested in applying for the October 2026 session of the Diploma Final Theory Exam can visit the official website to register and apply. Follow the steps provided below to submit the applications
Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS
Step 2: Click on the Diploma Final Theory Exam link
Step 3: Click on the October 2026 session link
Step 4: Click on Application and then click on the registration link
Step 5: Enter all required details
Step 6: Fill out the application form
Step 7: Upload all necessary documents
Step 8: Submit the application fee
Step 9: Review the filled application form
Step 10: Submit the application
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