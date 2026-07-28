NBEMS Diploma Final Theory Exam Applications Begin Today, Apply at natboard.edu.in

NBEMS Diploma Final Theory Exam 2026: NBEMS will begin the online application process for the Diploma Final Theory Examinations for October 2026 today. According to the official notification issued, the link to register and apply for the October 2026 session will be available from July 28, 2026 to August 17, 2026.

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will be conducting the NBEMS Diploma Final Theory Examination - October 2026 session on September 11, 12 and 12, 2026. The exam will be held in a computer-based mode at designated centres across the country. Candidates interested in applying for the exams must make sure they complete the online registration and application process within the duration provided.

NBEMS Diploma Final Theory Exam 2026 registration and application link will be available at nbe.edu.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to register and apply.