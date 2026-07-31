NBEMS Released DrNB Final Theory October 2026 Exam Schedule at natboard.edu.in; Applications Begin July 31

The National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi has released the schedule for DrNB Final Theory October 2026 exam today, July 31, 2026. Candidates can check the Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) exam schedule in the official notice published on the official website at natboard.edu.in. According to the schedule, the October session will be held from October 15 to 17, 2026 at various examination centres across the country.

The applications will begin from July 31, 2026 3 PM onwards, till August 20, 2026 till 11:55 PM. Candidates interested in appearing for the exit examinations will need to refer to the Information Bulletin at NBEMS website natboard.edu.in for eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of examination and other details. The DrNB, short for Doctorate of National Board, is a post-doctoral super-specialty degree equivalent to a DM or MCh for candidates holding an MD, MS, or primary DNB.