NBEMS Released DrNB Final Theory October 2026 Exam Schedule at natboard.edu.in; Applications Begin July 31
The National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi has released the schedule for DrNB Final Theory October 2026 exam today, July 31, 2026 on the official website at natboard.edu.in. According to the schedule, the exam will be held from October 15 to 17, 2026 at various examination centres across the country and the applications will begin from July 31, 2026 3 PM onwards.
The National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi has released the schedule for DrNB Final Theory October 2026 exam today, July 31, 2026. Candidates can check the Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) exam schedule in the official notice published on the official website at natboard.edu.in. According to the schedule, the October session will be held from October 15 to 17, 2026 at various examination centres across the country.
The applications will begin from July 31, 2026 3 PM onwards, till August 20, 2026 till 11:55 PM. Candidates interested in appearing for the exit examinations will need to refer to the Information Bulletin at NBEMS website natboard.edu.in for eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of examination and other details. The DrNB, short for Doctorate of National Board, is a post-doctoral super-specialty degree equivalent to a DM or MCh for candidates holding an MD, MS, or primary DNB.
NBEMS DrNB October Exam 2026: Important Dates and Schedule
Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates and schedule related to NBEMS DrNB October Exam 2026:
|Processes
|Important Dates
|Availability of the Information Bulletin
|July 31, 2026 onwards
|Online Submission of Application Form
|July 31, 3 PM - August 20, 2026 till 11:55 PM
|Edit Window for All Candidates
|August 28 - 31, 2026
|Final Edit Window to rectify Deficient Images
|September 11 - 13, 2026
|Issue of Admit Cards
|October 9, 2026
|Examination Date
|October 15 - 17, 2026
|Declaration of Result
|By November 17, 2026
In case of any query, candidates can contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at 7996165333 or write to NBEMS at Communication Web Portal exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php.
Official Notice: Applications invited for DrNB Final Examination October 2026 session.
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