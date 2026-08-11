NBEMS Released Schedule for Final Mop-Up Round of Post Diploma DNB Admissions 2026 at natboard.edu.in
The National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi has released the schedule for the Final Mop-up Round of the online Centralized Merit Based Counseling for admission to Post Diploma DNB seats for admission session 2026-27 on the official website at natboard.edu.in. The login and choice filling facility will be available from August 21 - 24, 2026 till 5 PM, with the last date to join the allotted institution is September 1, 2026.
The National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi has released the schedule for the Final Mop-up Round of the online Centralized Merit Based Counseling for admission to Post Diploma DNB seats for admission session 2026-27. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website at natboard.edu.in.
According to the schedule, the login window and choice filling facility will be available from August 21 - 24, 2026 till 5 PM. The Board will release the seat matrix before the commencement of the counselling. The last date to join the allotted institution is September 1, 2026.
Official Notice: Schedule of Final (Mop-up) Round of the online Centralized Merit Based Counseling for admission to Post Diploma DNB seats for 2026 admission session
Post Diploma DNB Final Mop-up Round 2026 Schedule
Check the following table to know the schedule for Post Diploma DNB Final Mop-up Round 2026:
|COUNSELING PROCESS
|PERIOD
|Login by the eligible candidates and Filling of Choices/options for the Final (Mop-up) Round of counseling
|August 21 - 24, 2026 till 5 PM
|Processing of the Allotment
|August 25 - 26, 2026
|Result of the Allotment
|August 27, 2026
|Physical joining at the allotted hospital
|August 27 - September 1, 2026
Post Diploma DNB Counselling 2026: Guidelines
- Candidates who registered for the counselling and have not been allotted any seat during the First and/or Second round of the counselling, are eligible to participate in the Mop-up Round.
- Hospitals are strictly advised to ensure that the joining/resignation of the candidate are updated at counseling portal hadmin.nbe.edu.in/pdcetadmin/doLogin. If there is any candidate resigned before the commencement of this round, the concerned hospital has to ensure that their resignation information is updated in the counseling portal on or before August 20, 2026 for inclusion of such a seat in the Final round of counseling. Failure to do so will result in cancellation from this round.
- Candidates who fail to join their allotted institution by the stipulated deadline, i.e., September 1, 2026 will lose their Post Diploma DNB Seat and their First Year Course Fee shall be forfeited.
In case of any further clarification or assistance please write to NBEMS through the Communication web portal from NBEMS website at www.natboard.edu.in.
Also Read: DHE Haryana PG Final Merit List Releasing Today at admissions.highereduhry.ac.in; Check Counselling, Admission Details Here
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.