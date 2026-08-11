NBEMS Released Schedule for Final Mop-Up Round of Post Diploma DNB Admissions 2026 at natboard.edu.in

The National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi has released the schedule for the Final Mop-up Round of the online Centralized Merit Based Counseling for admission to Post Diploma DNB seats for admission session 2026-27. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website at natboard.edu.in.

According to the schedule, the login window and choice filling facility will be available from August 21 - 24, 2026 till 5 PM. The Board will release the seat matrix before the commencement of the counselling. The last date to join the allotted institution is September 1, 2026.

Official Notice: Schedule of Final (Mop-up) Round of the online Centralized Merit Based Counseling for admission to Post Diploma DNB seats for 2026 admission session