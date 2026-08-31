NBEMS to Conduct FMGE Screening Test on October 31, Eligibility Certificate Application from September 1

FMGE 2026 Examination: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will be conducting an additional FMGE examination in October this year. As per the earlier notification, NBEMS has decided to conduct the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) thrice a year, instead of biannually, through a computer-based test.

Accordingly, the examination is scheduled for October 31, 2026. It must also be noted that the FMGE, which was earlier scheduled to be conducted on January 9, 2027, will be rescheduled to a later date in January/February 2027. The details of the same will be available on the official website soon.

NBEMS Official Notification - Click Here

FMGE 2026 Eligibility Certificate Applications from September 1

The window for students to apply for the FMGE 2026 eligibility certificate will open tomorrow, September 1, 2026. As per reports, the application window will be available from 10 AM onwards. The last date for candidates to apply for the eligibility certificate is September 30, 2026. To be eligible to appear for the FMGE 2026 screening test, it is mandatory for candidates to first obtain their eligibility certificate issued by the NMC.