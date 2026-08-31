NBEMS to Conduct FMGE Screening Test on October 31, Eligibility Certificate Application from September 1
NBEMS to open application window for candidates to apply for FMGE Eligibility Certificates on September 1. Examination to be conducted on October 31, 2026.
FMGE 2026 Examination: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will be conducting an additional FMGE examination in October this year. As per the earlier notification, NBEMS has decided to conduct the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) thrice a year, instead of biannually, through a computer-based test.
Accordingly, the examination is scheduled for October 31, 2026. It must also be noted that the FMGE, which was earlier scheduled to be conducted on January 9, 2027, will be rescheduled to a later date in January/February 2027. The details of the same will be available on the official website soon.
NBEMS Official Notification - Click Here
FMGE 2026 Eligibility Certificate Applications from September 1
The window for students to apply for the FMGE 2026 eligibility certificate will open tomorrow, September 1, 2026. As per reports, the application window will be available from 10 AM onwards. The last date for candidates to apply for the eligibility certificate is September 30, 2026. To be eligible to appear for the FMGE 2026 screening test, it is mandatory for candidates to first obtain their eligibility certificate issued by the NMC.
NMC Official Notification - Click Here
The link for candidates to apply for the eligibility certificate will be available on the website - https://application.nmc.org.in/register. Candidates must note that the link will be activated at 10 AM. When filling out the applications for the eligibility certificate, students are advised to read through the instructions and guidelines carefully. The documents to be submitted when filling out the eligibility certificate application forms must be ready with candidates before filling out the application form.
Students have also been provided with the opportunity to submit enquiries about the status of their applications. As per the notifications, applicants can make enquiries about the status of the Eligibility application at: eligibility.regn@nmc.org.in and eligibility@nmc.org.in. While making such enquiries, all candidates are requested to provide their File Tracking Number, which was generated while submitting the application to NMC for issuance of the Eligibility Certificate.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.