NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022: 64.69% Pass 10th Class, 76.27% in Class 12th, Check Pass Percentage, Toppers List Here

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022: Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) has declared the Nagaland Board result for class 10th and 12th today on 31st May 2022. As per the released time, NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result has been announced at 12 PM. Students can download their Nagaland Board mark sheets by using their roll number in the login window.

Over 48 lakh students can check their NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results today on the official website - nbsenl.edu.in. Also, the The board will issue the original documents to the centre superintendents from 2nd June 2022. The Nagaland board exams for NBSE HSLC were held between 9th to 22nd, while the Nagaland board HSSLC exam were conducted from 8th to 31st March 2022.

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Pass Percentage 2022

According to the official statistics shared by the Nagaland Board, a total of 47,444 students have appeared for the Nagaland Board Exams and are now expecting their NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2022. Of the total number of students, Nagaland 10th Result 2022 for HSLC Exam are expected by 30327 students while the rest 17117 students have appeared for HSSLC Exam and are expecting their Nagaland HSSLC result 2022. Students can check below the table to know the pass percentage -

NBSE HSLC Result Statistics 2022

Overview Specifications Number of students passed 18721 Result cancelled 41 Students required to appear for compartmental exam 10175 Expelled 1

NBSE HSSLC Result Statistics 2022 - Arts

Overview Specifications Number of students appeared 13812 First Division 4075 Second Division 5614 Third Division 549 Failed 2665 Cancelled 9

NBSE HSSLC Result Statistics 2022 - Commerce

Overview Specifications Number of students appeared 1157 First Division 661 Second Division 285 Third Division 6 Failed 204 Cancelled 1

NBSE HSSLC Result Statistics 2022 - Science

Overview Specifications Number of students appeared 2152 First Division 1438 Second Division 427 Third Division 4 Failed 248 Cancelled 2 Expelled 3

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Topper's List 2022

Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) has also released the NBSE 10th and 12th toppers list 2022 today. Students who secure the highest marks will be called as NBSE toppers 2022. Students below can check the past year’s toppers for class 10th and 12th.

NBSE HSLC topper 2021

Rank Toppers name Percentage 1st Keneino Thorie 98.50% 2nd Asewe Letro 98.17% 3rd Talinungsang Imchen Yimyatetla Longkumer Narsen Ngullie 97.83%

NBSE HSSLC Toppers 2021

Streams Name Marks Science Ohiduz Zaman 96.00% Commerce Pallavi Kumari Singh 98.40% Arts Imlisungla Pongen 96.80%

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result Statistics

Students can check past year’s statistics from the table provided below for class 10th and 12th Nagaland Board -

NBSE HSLC Result Previous Year’s Statistics

Years Registered students Overall qualified students Qualified percentage 2021 20,793 16388 69.42% 2020 22,393 70.03% - 2019 23189 15835 68.29

NBSE HSSLC Result Previous Year’s Statistics

Year Pass percentage of girls Pass percentage of Boys Overall Pass percentage Total Appeared 2021 - - - 23,376 2020 - - 73.66 15461 2019 - - - Around 15,000 2018 78.71 73.04 76.19 15,281 2017 82.21 74.58 78 15,472 2016 89 87 88.62 14,508 2,015 85 82 84.36 13,554 2014 83 80 81.56 13,001 2013 79 77 78.89 12,156

