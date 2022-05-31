NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022: 64.69% Pass 10th Class, 76.27% in Class 12th, Check Pass Percentage, Toppers List Here

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022: Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) has declared the Nagaland Board result for class 10th and 12th today on 31st May 2022. As per the released time, NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result has been announced at 12 PM. Students can download their Nagaland Board mark sheets by using their roll number in the login window.
Over 48 lakh students can check their NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results today on the official website - nbsenl.edu.in. Also, the The board will issue the original documents to the centre superintendents from 2nd June 2022. The Nagaland board exams for NBSE HSLC were held between 9th to 22nd, while the Nagaland board HSSLC exam were conducted from 8th to 31st March 2022.
NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Pass Percentage 2022
According to the official statistics shared by the Nagaland Board, a total of 47,444 students have appeared for the Nagaland Board Exams and are now expecting their NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2022. Of the total number of students, Nagaland 10th Result 2022 for HSLC Exam are expected by 30327 students while the rest 17117 students have appeared for HSSLC Exam and are expecting their Nagaland HSSLC result 2022. Students can check below the table to know the pass percentage -
NBSE HSLC Result Statistics 2022
|
Overview
|
Specifications
|
Number of students passed
|
18721
|
Result cancelled
|
41
|
Students required to appear for compartmental exam
|
10175
|
Expelled
|
1
NBSE HSSLC Result Statistics 2022 - Arts
|
Overview
|
Specifications
|
Number of students appeared
|
13812
|
First Division
|
4075
|
Second Division
|
5614
|
Third Division
|
549
|
Failed
|
2665
|
Cancelled
|
9
NBSE HSSLC Result Statistics 2022 - Commerce
|
Overview
|
Specifications
|
Number of students appeared
|
1157
|
First Division
|
661
|
Second Division
|
285
|
Third Division
|
6
|
Failed
|
204
|
Cancelled
|
1
NBSE HSSLC Result Statistics 2022 - Science
|
Overview
|
Specifications
|
Number of students appeared
|
2152
|
First Division
|
1438
|
Second Division
|
427
|
Third Division
|
4
|
Failed
|
248
|
Cancelled
|
2
|
Expelled
|
3
NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Topper's List 2022
Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) has also released the NBSE 10th and 12th toppers list 2022 today. Students who secure the highest marks will be called as NBSE toppers 2022. Students below can check the past year’s toppers for class 10th and 12th.
NBSE HSLC topper 2021
|
Rank
|
Toppers name
|
Percentage
|
1st
|
Keneino Thorie
|
98.50%
|
2nd
|
Asewe Letro
|
98.17%
|
3rd
|
Talinungsang Imchen
Yimyatetla Longkumer
Narsen Ngullie
|
97.83%
NBSE HSSLC Toppers 2021
|
Streams
|
Name
|
Marks
|
Science
|
Ohiduz Zaman
|
96.00%
|
Commerce
|
Pallavi Kumari Singh
|
98.40%
|
Arts
|
Imlisungla Pongen
|
96.80%
NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result Statistics
Students can check past year’s statistics from the table provided below for class 10th and 12th Nagaland Board -
NBSE HSLC Result Previous Year’s Statistics
|
Years
|
Registered students
|
Overall qualified students
|
Qualified percentage
|
2021
|
20,793
|
16388
|
69.42%
|
2020
|
22,393
|
70.03%
|
-
|
2019
|
23189
|
15835
|
68.29
NBSE HSSLC Result Previous Year’s Statistics
|
Year
|
Pass percentage of girls
|
Pass percentage of Boys
|
Overall Pass percentage
|
Total Appeared
|
2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
23,376
|
2020
|
-
|
-
|
73.66
|
15461
|
2019
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Around 15,000
|
2018
|
78.71
|
73.04
|
76.19
|
15,281
|
2017
|
82.21
|
74.58
|
78
|
15,472
|
2016
|
89
|
87
|
88.62
|
14,508
|
2,015
|
85
|
82
|
84.36
|
13,554
|
2014
|
83
|
80
|
81.56
|
13,001
|
2013
|
79
|
77
|
78.89
|
12,156
