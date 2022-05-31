Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022: 64.69% Pass 10th Class, 76.27% in Class 12th, Check Pass Percentage, Toppers List Here

    The Nagaland board class 10 and 12 results has been announced today. Students can check the NBSE HSLC, HSSLC 2022 result on the official website of the board - nbsenl.edu.in. Check pass percentage, toppers list and statistics details here.  

    Updated: May 31, 2022 12:14 IST
    NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022
    NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022

    NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022: Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) has declared the Nagaland Board result for class 10th and 12th today on 31st May 2022. As per the released time, NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result has been announced at 12 PM. Students can download their Nagaland Board mark sheets by using their roll number in the login window. 

    Over 48 lakh students can check their NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results today on the official website - nbsenl.edu.in. Also, the The board will issue the original documents to the centre superintendents from 2nd June 2022. The Nagaland board exams for NBSE HSLC were held between 9th to 22nd, while the Nagaland board HSSLC exam were conducted from 8th to 31st March 2022. 

    NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Pass Percentage 2022 

    According to the official statistics shared by the Nagaland Board, a total of 47,444 students have appeared for the Nagaland Board Exams and are now expecting their NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2022. Of the total number of students, Nagaland 10th Result 2022 for HSLC Exam are expected by 30327 students while the rest 17117 students have appeared for HSSLC Exam and are expecting their Nagaland HSSLC result 2022. Students can check below the table to know the pass percentage - 

    NBSE HSLC Result Statistics 2022 

    Overview 

    Specifications 

    Number of students passed

    18721

    Result cancelled

    41

    Students required to appear for compartmental exam

    10175

    Expelled

    1

    NBSE HSSLC Result Statistics 2022 - Arts 

    Overview 

    Specifications 

    Number of students appeared

    13812

    First Division

    4075

    Second Division

    5614

    Third Division

    549

    Failed

    2665

    Cancelled

    9

    NBSE HSSLC Result Statistics 2022 - Commerce

    Overview 

    Specifications 

    Number of students appeared

    1157

    First Division

    661

    Second Division

    285

    Third Division

    6

    Failed

    204

    Cancelled

    1

    NBSE HSSLC Result Statistics 2022 - Science 

    Overview 

    Specifications 

    Number of students appeared

    2152

    First Division

    1438

    Second Division

    427

    Third Division

    4

    Failed

    248

    Cancelled

    2

    Expelled

    3

    NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Topper's List 2022 

    Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) has also released the NBSE 10th and 12th toppers list 2022 today. Students who secure the highest marks will be called as NBSE toppers 2022. Students below can check the past year’s toppers for class 10th and 12th. 

    NBSE HSLC topper 2021

    Rank

    Toppers name

    Percentage

    1st

    Keneino Thorie

    98.50%

    2nd

    Asewe Letro

    98.17%

    3rd

    Talinungsang Imchen

    Yimyatetla Longkumer

    Narsen Ngullie

    97.83%

    NBSE HSSLC  Toppers 2021

    Streams 

    Name

    Marks

    Science 

    Ohiduz Zaman

    96.00%

    Commerce

    Pallavi Kumari Singh

    98.40%

    Arts 

    Imlisungla Pongen

    96.80%

    NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result Statistics 

    Students can check past year’s statistics from the table provided below for class 10th and 12th Nagaland Board - 

    NBSE HSLC Result Previous Year’s Statistics 

    Years

    Registered students 

    Overall qualified students

    Qualified percentage

    2021

    20,793

    16388

    69.42%

    2020

    22,393

    70.03%

    -

    2019

    23189

    15835

    68.29

    NBSE HSSLC Result Previous Year’s Statistics 

    Year

    Pass percentage of girls

    Pass percentage of Boys

    Overall Pass percentage

    Total Appeared

    2021

    -

    -

    -

    23,376

    2020

    -

    -

    73.66

    15461

    2019

    -

    -

    -

    Around 15,000

    2018

    78.71

    73.04

    76.19

    15,281

    2017

    82.21

    74.58

    78

    15,472

    2016

    89

    87

    88.62

    14,508

    2,015

    85

    82

    84.36

    13,554

    2014

    83

    80

    81.56

    13,001

    2013

    79

    77

    78.89

    12,156

    Also Read: NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 Declared Live: Check Nagaland Board Class 10, 12 Results @ nbsenl.edu.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register For Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories