NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 Date & Time Live: Nagaland Board Class 10, 12 Results tomorrow at nbsenl.edu.in

HIGHLIGHTS The Nagaland 10th and 12th board result 2022 will be declared tomorrow. NBSE HSLC and HSSLC results will be available on nbsenl.edu.in. To check NBSE 10th 12th result 2022, students have to use their registration number.

NBSE HSLC HSSLC Result 2022, Nagaland Board Class 10 12 Results Live Updates: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will release the HSLC and HSSLC final exam results 2022 on 31st May in the afternoon. Once announced, students will be able to check their Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results 2022 online via the official website nbsenl.edu.in. Apart from that, the Nagaland NBSE result 2022 will also be available to the students on this page. Students will be able to check their NBSE HSSLC and Nagaland HSLC results 2022 in the form of digital marksheets by using the login credentials.

Earlier, the authorities released a notification regarding the date of announcement of class 10th and 12th NBSE result 2022. As per the official announcement, around 47 thousand students have appeared for NBSE Nagaland Board HSLC and HSSLC Exams. 30327 students have appeared for HSLC Exam whereas 17117 have appeared for HSSLC exam.