NCERT Attains Deemed University Status on its 63rd Foundation Day 2023

NCERT Foundation Day 2023: The National Council for Educational Research and Training has been granted deemed university status, announced Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while addressing a gathering at the NCERT 63rd Foundation Day celebrations. This decision aligns with the council's well-established reputation and undeniable contributions to the field of school education.

Last year in September, NCERT approached the University Grants Commission (UGC) seeking ‘Deemed University’ status. The council had applied in “de navo” category. As the apex organisation for school education, the NCERT undertakes various activities and programmes, including educational research and innovation, curriculum development and development of textual and teaching-learning materials.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Speech at NCERT Foundation Day 2023

In his address during the 63rd foundation day of the NCERT, Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Education Minister said, "NCERT has been playing a significant role in the field of education. However, we felt the need to expand its role for better quality and innovation. This is why we have accorded it the status of a deemed university." The Education Minister has tweeted, “Speaking at the 63rd Foundation Day of @ncert.” Check tweet below:

Speaking at the 63rd Foundation Day of @ncert. https://t.co/3e1WFhBAaU — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 1, 2023

NCERT’s Enriched Role in the Educational Landscape

The council holds the highest authority in crafting textbooks for school education in India. Also, NCERT plays a pivotal role in the execution of the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The council is actively involved in educational research, fostering innovation, shaping curriculum, and creating essential teaching-learning materials and pedagogical resources. NCERT has been undertaking diverse ventures and initiatives, inclusive of educational research and innovation, curriculum development, as well as the formation of study material and teaching-learning assets.

Developing a National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education

The Union Education Minister also asked top officials, including the Secretary of the Department of School Education and NCERT director DP Saklani to develop a national curriculum framework for teacher education. Earlier this month, the final version of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for school education was released.

Talking about developing textbooks, Pradhan said that the council must also come up with small content on recent national developments such as the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 and the effective management of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

