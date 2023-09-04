NCERT Includes National War Memorial Chapter in Class 7; Check Details

National War Memorial: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has added a fresh chapter to Class 7th. Students will be learning about the National War Memorial ‘’A Homage to our Brave Soldiers’’ from the academic year 2023-24.

As per the official statement, “The chapter highlights the history, significance, and concept of the National War Memorial in addition to the supreme sacrifice made by the Bravehearts of the Armed Forces in the service of the nation post-Independence.”

The objective was undertaken by both Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Education “to inculcate the values of patriotism, devotion to duty and courage and sacrifice among school children and increase the participation of youth in nation building”.

What is National War Memorial Chapter About?