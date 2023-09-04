RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Focus
NCERT Includes National War Memorial Chapter in Class 7; Check Details

Deepali Samaniya
By Deepali Samaniya
Sep 4, 2023, 18:46 IST

NCERT has added a new chapter on the National War Memorial in Class 7. The aim is to inculcate the values of patriotism, devotion to duty courage, and sacrifice among school children.

National War Memorial: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has added a fresh chapter to Class 7th. Students will be learning about the National War Memorial ‘’A Homage to our Brave Soldiers’’ from the academic year 2023-24.

As per the official statement, “The chapter highlights the history, significance, and concept of the National War Memorial in addition to the supreme sacrifice made by the Bravehearts of the Armed Forces in the service of the nation post-Independence.”

The objective was undertaken by both Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Education “to inculcate the values of patriotism, devotion to duty and courage and sacrifice among school children and increase the participation of youth in nation building”.

What is National War Memorial Chapter About?

In this chapter, two friends exchange letters and exchange the feeling of thankfulness that they feel because of the sacrifices made by the armed forces. 

The Defence Ministry further said, “Deep emotional impact and connect, which arises in minds and hearts of the children as they visit the iconic monument, have been brought out creatively by the authors of NCERT.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the National War Memorial in New Delhi to the country on February February 25, 2019. According to him, the memorial was set up in order to instill a feeling of sacrifice and national spirit among the citizens. The memorial will pay tribute to brave soldiers who lost their lives while securing the lives of millions.

Deepali Samaniya
Deepali Samaniya

Executive Content Writer

