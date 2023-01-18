NCERT Releases Draft on Integrating Transgender Concerns in Schooling Processes

NCERT Draft Manual on Transgenders: As per the latest updates, the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) has put forward a series of recommendations to assimilate the third gender in the educational arena. They have suggested Gender neutral uniforms in schools, safe washroom facilities, a transgender-inclusive curriculum, and measures to prevent gender-based violence. the 16-member committee prepared the draft manual named, “Integrating Transgender Concerns in Schooling Processes”.

“Some of the students, specially from Grade VI onward, have preference for clothes, particularly school uniform. They do not feel comfortable in a particular dress. Schools can introduce gender-neutral uniforms which are comfortable, climate appropriate, fit and do not conform to a particular gender," it said. These uniforms might be designed by design institutes.

What Concerns are Raised by Transgenders?

Many schools have introduced pants and shirts that can suit any gender and they are comfortable for all school activities. However, transgender has faced various challenges in terms of uniforms.

The use of toilets, participation in sports and extra-curricular activities, bullying, and harassment for simply choosing to express themselves as opposed to social norms are the major issues that cause a hindrance in their education.

What are the Recommendations of Panel?

The panel recommended that educators could identify the spaces and scope of integrating gender, especially transgender concerns, in their pedagogy and textbook content wherever they feel the gap in the existing textbooks.

"Such practices should be shared with fellow teachers (subject or stage-specific) to collectively evolve best practices which are context specific. Issues of masculinity, equality and empowerment must be addressed through a careful choice of themes in our textbooks as well as through other pedagogies such as role play, debates, creative writing, development of short films, etc.”

"If students are noticed to be gender non-conforming or emerge as transgender at this stage, help them to form healthy, supportive alliances with peers and generate gender-sensitive school environment so that such a student feels supported. Health educators should be gender sensitive and use gender-inclusive practices while educating on puberty, sex education, and health education," the manual read.

