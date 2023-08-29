NCF 2023: Students to take Classes 29 Hours per Week; Learning Process Improves

NCF 2023: The Ministry of Education (MoE) has released the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF). The authorities have made modifications in the process of dissemination of education to students.

The Ministry has released fresh guidelines for learning standards, content pedagogy, and assessment in stages under the National Education Policy, NEP 2020. According to the plan, the learning process will be improved.

NCF 2023: Students to be Taught 29 Hours a Week

The proposal says that students should be taught a total of 29 hours a week in schools. NCF has advised the teaching hours on the basis of global standards for all levels of school education. Also, the authorities have put efforts to reduce the burden on students.

As per the proposal put forward, there will be five to five and a half hours every week (Monday to Friday). Students will be also offered leisure time to do their preferred work. Studies will be done for a few hours on the next 2 Saturdays and Sunday shall be a holiday. Introduction, exercise, understanding, experiment, and spreading will be adopted for explaining the topic by teachers.

NCF 2023: 220 School Going Days; Vacations, National Holidays Set Aside

As per the National Curriculum Framework, after deducing the national holidays, vacations, and term breaks, there will be a total of 220 instruction/school-going days. Out of the 220 days, over 20 days can be devoted to the assessments and any assessment-related activities. Further, 20 days can be taken out for school events and other programmes or activities.

