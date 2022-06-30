NCHM JEE 2022 Answer Key (OUT): NTA releases NCHM JEE Answer Key, Response Sheet at nchmjee.nta.nic.in

NCHM JEE 2022 Answer Key (OUT): NTA - National Testing Agency has released the NCHM JEE 2022 Answer Key for the recently concluded national-level entrance exam. As per the latest update, NTA has released NCHM JEE 2022 Candidate Response Sheet as well as the Provisional Answer Key for the Hotel Management Entrance Exam online. NCHM Answer Key 2022 consists of the correct answers to all the questions asked in the examination, whereas the candidate response sheet consists of the option marked by individual candidates in the answer sheet provided to them. NCHM JEE 2022 Answer Key and Candidate Response Sheets can be accessed and downloaded by candidates by logging onto the official portal - nchmjee.nta.nic.in. Alternatively, a direct link to the page from where NCHM JEE 2022 Documents are available below:

NCHM JEE 2022 Answer Key Objection Window till 1st July

Following the release of the NCHM JEE 2022 Answer Key, the exam authority has also opened the objection window, inviting challenges against the provisional answer key. The NHCM JEE 2022 Answer Key released by NTA as of now, is provisional in nature and candidates who feel that there are any errors, problems or discrepancies in the same, can raise an objection against the same through the official portal. The last date to raise an objection or challenge NCHM JEE Answer Key 2022 is 1st July 2022. While filing a challenge or objection against NCHM JEE 2022 Answer Key, candidates need to provide relevant proof supporting their objection on the official website.

How to raise a challenge against NCHM JEE Answer Key 2022?

Like all other important activities related to NCHM JEE 2022 Entrance Test, the exam authority has published the answer key for the same online. On similar lines, the NCHM JEE Answer Key 2022 objection window is also available online and candidates can challenge the answer key virtually. The detailed step-wise directions to raise an objection is given below:

Step 1: Log onto the official website - nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Candidates should note that NTA charges an application fee of Rs 200/- per question to raise a challenge. The fee collected by NTA is non-refundable.

