NCHM JEE 2022 Registration Date Extended, Exam Date Unchanged, Apply on or before 16th May at nchmjee.nta.nic.in

NCHM JEE 2022 Registration Date Extended: The last date for applying for NCHM JEE 2022 has been extended by the National Testing Agency - NTA. National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination, NCHM JEE 2022 Registration Process which is being held online, will now continue until 16th May as compared to its earlier application deadline of 3rd May 2022. While the apex testing agency has extended the application timeline for NCHM JEE 2022, the examination date has been keep same as was notified earlier. Candidates who needed more time to complete the NCHM JEE 2022 application process can now do so on or before 16th May via the official portal - nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

NCHM JEE 2022 Revised Schedule

With the change the NCHM JEE 2022 application timelines, now students will get approximately 10 additional days to complete the online registration process. Candidates should note that the NCHM JEE 2022 registrations started on 4th February and will now continue until 16th May 2022. Following that, the NTA will open the application correction window of two days i.e., from 18th to 20th May 2022. The NCHM MEE 2022 - national-level hotel management entrance exam will then be held on 18th June 2022.

Exam Event Date / Deadline Application Process Starts 4th February 2022 Application Process Ends 16th May 2022 Application Correction Window Starts 18th May 2022 Application Correction Window Ends 20th May 2022 Exam Date 18th June 2022

About NCHM JEE 2022

As discussed above, NCHM JEE 2022 stands for National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination. It is a national-level entrance exam that is organized by NTA - National Testing Agency. The exam is held to screen candidates for admission to Hotel Management Courses (BSc Hotel Management) offered by participating institutes. NCHM JEE 2022 Test will be held in a CBT or Computer-Based Test format in which candidates will have to attempt/answer 200 questions across 5 key sections. The sections from which questions can be expected in NCHM JEE 2022 exam are Numerical Ability, Reasoning and Logical Deduction, General Knowledge and Current affairs, English Language, Aptitude for Service Sector.

