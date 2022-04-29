Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    NCHM JEE 2022 Registration Date Extended, Exam Date Unchanged, Apply on or before 16th May at nchmjee.nta.nic.in

    NCHM JEE 2022 Registration Date Extended: NTA - National Testing Agency has revised the registration date for NCHM JEE 2022 Examination while keeping the examination date the same. Candidates seeking admission to Hotel Management Courses can register on or before 16th May via official website - nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

    Published On: Apr 29, 2022 00:42 IST
    NCHM JEE 2022 Registration Date Extended
    NCHM JEE 2022 Registration Date Extended

    NCHM JEE 2022 Registration Date Extended: The last date for applying for NCHM JEE 2022 has been extended by the National Testing Agency - NTA. National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination, NCHM JEE 2022 Registration Process which is being held online, will now continue until 16th May as compared to its earlier application deadline of 3rd May 2022. While the apex testing agency has extended the application timeline for NCHM JEE 2022, the examination date has been keep same as was notified earlier. Candidates who needed more time to complete the NCHM JEE 2022 application process can now do so on or before 16th May via the official portal - nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

    Apply for NCHM JEE 2022 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

    NCHM JEE 2022 Application Date Extended - Read Official Circular Here

    NCHM JEE 2022 Revised Schedule

    With the change the NCHM JEE 2022 application timelines, now students will get approximately 10 additional days to complete the online registration process. Candidates should note that the NCHM JEE 2022 registrations started on 4th February and will now continue until 16th May 2022. Following that, the NTA will open the application correction window of two days i.e., from 18th to 20th May 2022. The NCHM MEE 2022 - national-level hotel management entrance exam will then be held on 18th June 2022.

    Exam Event

    Date / Deadline

    Application Process Starts

    4th February 2022

    Application Process Ends

    16th May 2022

    Application Correction Window Starts

    18th May 2022

    Application Correction Window Ends

    20th May 2022

    Exam Date

    18th June 2022

    About NCHM JEE 2022

    As discussed above, NCHM JEE 2022 stands for National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination. It is a national-level entrance exam that is organized by NTA - National Testing Agency. The exam is held to screen candidates for admission to Hotel Management Courses (BSc Hotel Management) offered by participating institutes. NCHM JEE 2022 Test will be held in a CBT or Computer-Based Test format in which candidates will have to attempt/answer 200 questions across 5 key sections. The sections from which questions can be expected in NCHM JEE 2022 exam are Numerical Ability, Reasoning and Logical Deduction, General Knowledge and Current affairs, English Language, Aptitude for Service Sector.

    Also Read: National Curriculum Framework: Education Minister to Launch NCF Mandate Document Tomorrow

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register for Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories