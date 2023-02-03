    NCHM JEE 2023 Application Starts at nchmjee.nta.nic.in, Know How to Apply Here

    The NTA has started the admission application process for NCHM JEE 2023 examinations in online mode. Interested candidates can register by filling out the registration form through the official website- nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

    NCHM JEE 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the registration process for National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Exam (NCHMCT JEE) 2023 examination in online mode. Interested candidates who are appearing for the  NCHM JEE 2023 exams can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website- nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

    NCHM JEE 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

    As per the recent updates, candidates appearing for the NCHM JEE 2023 to get admission into various programmes including B.Sc. Hospitality & Hotel Administration at the IHMs can check the important dates of NCHM JEE 2023 in the table given below.

    Events

    Dates

    NCHM JEE 2023 Registration Starts

    February 2, 2023

    Last date to apply for NCHM JEE 2023

    April 27, 2023, From 5 pm to 11 pm

    NCHM JEE 2023 Application Edit Window

    April 28, 2023, to April 30, 2023

    NCHM JEE 2023 Admit Card Release

    To be Notified

    NCHM JEE 2023 Exam

    May 14, 2023

    NCHM JEE 2023 Result

    To be Notified

    Who is Eligible for NCHM JEE 2023?

    As per the recent updates, candidates must have passed their Class 12th examination or any equivalent to secure admission in NCHM JEE 2023. Candidates must have studied or passed English as their subject in the qualifying examination.

    How to Fill NCHM JEE 2023 Registration Form?

    Candidates appearing for the NCHM JEE 2023 to get admission into various hotel management programmes at Institutes of Hotel Management can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

    Step 1: Visit the official website of NCHM JEE - nchmjee.nta.nic.in

    Step 2: Click on the registration link available on the screen

    Step 3: Enter the required details and generate login credentials

    Step 4: Fill in all the details in the NCHM JEE 2023 application form and then upload all the documents as asked

    Step 5: Make the payment of the NCHM JEE 2023 registration fee

    Step 6: Download the NCHM JEE 2023 confirmation form

    Step 7: Take a few printouts of NCHM JEE 2023 for future use

