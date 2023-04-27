NCHM JEE 2023 Registrations to Close Today, Check Steps to Apply Here

NCHM JEE 2023 Registrations: As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency will close the registration window for National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) today, April 27, 2023. Those candidates who are interested and are yet to apply can register themselves by submitting the online registration form through the official website i.e. nchmjee.nta.nic.in

As per the given schedule, candidates can submit their registrations by 5 pm and can submit their application fee by 11.50 pm today. They are also advised to complete the registrations before the deadline as no further extensions will be provided by the examination authorities. The NCHM JEE exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 14, 2023, from 9 am to 12 pm, in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Steps to apply for NCHM JEE 2023

Candidates who are appearing for the NCHM JEE entrance exam to get admission into various hotel management programmes can follow the steps that are mentioned below to fill out the application form.

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA NCHM JEE i.e. nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct registration link available under candidate's activity

Step 3: Register by entering the necessary details as asked

Step 4: Login using the newly created details

Step 5: Fill out all the details as asked in the NCHM JEE 2023 application form

Step 6: Upload all the required documents and then submit the admission fee

Step 7: Now, click on the submit button and then download the application confirmation page

Step 8: Take a printout of the NCHM JEE application form 2023 for future use

NCHM JEE 2023 Exam Pattern

The examination authority will conduct the NCHM JEE exam on Sunday, May 14, 2023, in CBT mode. The exam will have 200 questions, each question carries 4 marks and there will be a negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer. The paper will include questions from numerical ability and analytical aptitude, reasoning and logical deduction, general knowledge and current affairs, english language and aptitude for the service sector. It is advisable for the candidates to go through the information bulletin to know more details about the exam pattern.

