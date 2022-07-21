NCHMCT JEE 2022: Round 2 Counselling Registrations commence, Apply at nchmcounselling.nic.in

NCHMCT JEE 2022 Round 2 Counselling: The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology has begun the NCHMCT Registration and Choice Filling process for Round 2 of NCHMCT JEE 2022 Counselling. Students who are eligible to apply for the counselling procedure can visit the official website to complete the counselling registrations.

Students eligible for the counselling process are required to visit the official website and complete the registration process through the link provided. After completing the registrations students will be able to complete the choice filling process by entering the choices as per their preferences. The seat allotment will be conducted based on the choices filled by the students.

NCHMCT JEE 2022 Counselling Registration link is available on the official website - nchmcounselling.nic.in. To complete the NCHMCT JEE 2022 students can follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the NCHMCT JEE official website

Step 2: Click on the NCHMCT JEE 2022 Counselling Registration link

Step 3: Enter the Roll number and password in the link provided

Step 4: Enter the choices as per the preference

Step 5: Submit the NCHMCT JEE 2022 Counselling Registration fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission tab

