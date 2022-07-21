    NCHMCT JEE 2022: Round 2 Counselling Registrations commence, Apply at nchmcounselling.nic.in

    The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology has begun the NCHMCT Registration and Choice Filling process for Round 2 of NCHMCT JEE 2022 Counselling. Students eligible for counselling can complete choice filling procedure through the link available here.

    Updated: Jul 21, 2022 12:18 IST
    NCHMCT JEE 2022
    NCHMCT JEE 2022

    NCHMCT JEE 2022 Round 2 Counselling: The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology has begun the NCHMCT Registration and Choice Filling process for Round 2 of NCHMCT JEE 2022 Counselling. Students who are eligible to apply for the counselling procedure can visit the official website to complete the counselling registrations. 

    Students eligible for the counselling process are required to visit the official website and complete the registration process through the link provided. After completing the registrations students will be able to complete the choice filling process by entering the choices as per their preferences. The seat allotment will be conducted based on the choices filled by the students. 

    NCHMCT JEE 2022 Counselling Registrations - Direct Link 

    NCHMCT JEE 2022 Counselling Registrations

    NCHMCT JEE 2022 Counselling Registration link is available on the official website - nchmcounselling.nic.in. To complete the NCHMCT JEE 2022 students can follow the steps provided below.

    Step 1: Visit the NCHMCT JEE official website

    Step 2: Click on the NCHMCT JEE 2022 Counselling Registration link

    Step 3: Enter the Roll number and password in the link provided

    Step 4: Enter the choices as per the preference

    Step 5: Submit the NCHMCT JEE 2022 Counselling Registration fee

    Step 6: Click on the final submission tab

    Also Read: IIM Indore IPMAT 2022 Result (Declared): Check IPMAT Result 2022 at iimidr.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories