  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NCHMCT JEE 2023 Application Form Last Date Extended, Apply Till May 2

NCHMCT JEE 2023 Application Form Last Date Extended, Apply Till May 2

NCHMCT JEE 2023 application form deadline has been extended till May 2, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website. Check how to apply here.

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 28, 2023 12:29 IST
NCHMCT JEE 2023 Applications Extended
NCHMCT JEE 2023 Applications Extended

NCHMCT JEE 2023 Application Form Last Date: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for NCHMCT JEE 2023. Now, the candidates can apply for the exam till May 2, 2023, up to 5.00 pm. They can apply for National Council for Hotel Management & Catering Technology(NCHMCT) on the official website i.e. nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

The authorities will conduct the NCHMCT JEE 2023 exam on May 14, 2023. The authorities will conduct the exam in the computer-based mode for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated with the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the Academic Year 2023-24.

NCHMCT JEE Application Fee

Candidates can pay the application fee through the Canara Bank gateway via credit card Debit Card (except Master/Visa Card) / Net-Banking / UPI / Wallet). Check the category-wise application fee here.

Category

Fee  (INR)

General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL) as per Central List 

Rs. 1,000

Gen-EWS 

Rs. 700

Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / PwD 

Rs. 450

Third Gender 

Rs.450

NCHMCT JEE 2023 Application Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for NCHMCT JEE 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for the exam till May 2, 2023. Afterward, no extensions may be provided. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NCHMCT JEE 2023 application form link

Step 3: Complete the registration process

Step 4: Log in with application number and password

Step 5: Fill out NCHMCT JEE 2023 application form

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 7: Submit the application form and take a printout

Also Read: JEE Advanced 2023 Registrations to Commence from April 30, Know How to Apply Here

 
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023