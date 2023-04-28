NCHMCT JEE 2023 Application Form Last Date Extended, Apply Till May 2

NCHMCT JEE 2023 Application Form Last Date: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for NCHMCT JEE 2023. Now, the candidates can apply for the exam till May 2, 2023, up to 5.00 pm. They can apply for National Council for Hotel Management & Catering Technology(NCHMCT) on the official website i.e. nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

The authorities will conduct the NCHMCT JEE 2023 exam on May 14, 2023. The authorities will conduct the exam in the computer-based mode for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated with the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the Academic Year 2023-24.

NCHMCT JEE Application Fee

Candidates can pay the application fee through the Canara Bank gateway via credit card Debit Card (except Master/Visa Card) / Net-Banking / UPI / Wallet). Check the category-wise application fee here.

Category Fee (INR) General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL) as per Central List Rs. 1,000 Gen-EWS Rs. 700 Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / PwD Rs. 450 Third Gender Rs.450

NCHMCT JEE 2023 Application Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for NCHMCT JEE 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for the exam till May 2, 2023. Afterward, no extensions may be provided. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NCHMCT JEE 2023 application form link

Step 3: Complete the registration process

Step 4: Log in with application number and password

Step 5: Fill out NCHMCT JEE 2023 application form

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 7: Submit the application form and take a printout

