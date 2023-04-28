NCHMCT JEE 2023 Application Form Last Date Extended, Apply Till May 2

NCHMCT JEE 2023 Application Form Last Date: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for NCHMCT JEE 2023. Now, the candidates can apply for the exam till May 2, 2023, up to 5.00 pm. They can apply for National Council for Hotel Management & Catering Technology(NCHMCT) on the official website i.e. nchmjee.nta.nic.in.
The authorities will conduct the NCHMCT JEE 2023 exam on May 14, 2023. The authorities will conduct the exam in the computer-based mode for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated with the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the Academic Year 2023-24.
NCHMCT JEE Application Fee
Candidates can pay the application fee through the Canara Bank gateway via credit card Debit Card (except Master/Visa Card) / Net-Banking / UPI / Wallet). Check the category-wise application fee here.
|
Category
|
Fee (INR)
|
General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL) as per Central List
|
Rs. 1,000
|
Gen-EWS
|
Rs. 700
|
Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / PwD
|
Rs. 450
|
Third Gender
|
Rs.450
NCHMCT JEE 2023 Application Form- Direct Link (Available Now)
How to Apply for NCHMCT JEE 2023?
Eligible candidates can apply for the exam till May 2, 2023. Afterward, no extensions may be provided. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply-
Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. nchmjee.nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on NCHMCT JEE 2023 application form link
Step 3: Complete the registration process
Step 4: Log in with application number and password
Step 5: Fill out NCHMCT JEE 2023 application form
Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee
Step 7: Submit the application form and take a printout
