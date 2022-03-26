NEET 2022 Exam likely to be Postponed to July, Notification Expected to be Out Next Week at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2022 Exam Postponed to July: The long wait for NEET 2022 Exam is likely to end soon, as NTA is expected to release the official exam notification soon. Reports have hinted that the National Testing Agency is likely to release NEET 2022 Exam notification will be released anytime in the coming week. Once the exam notification is released, candidates will get to know the tentative date for the medical entrance exam. Going by the speculative details, the NEET 2022 is likely to be postponed until July 2022.

NEET 2022 Registration Expected to Start from 1st April

Although the official notification is yet to be released, NTA is expected to release the official notification and application form in the coming week. In all likelihood, the NEET 2022 application process is expected to commence from 1st April 2022. Like previous sessions, the NEET 2022 applications will be available online and candidates will be required to register themselves online via the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET 2022 in June or July?

While the confirmed date for NEET 2022 exam will be announced with the official notification, it is highly likely that the exam may be postponed to avoid a direct clash with board exams. Earlier, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, MoHFW had recommended that NEET 2022 Exam be held in the last two weeks of June. However, looking at the board exam timetables, it is likely that the exam may be pushed to 1st Week of July 2022. To back these claims, many experts have hinted that because of several Board exams ending in June 2022, the NTA might be forced to delay the NEET 2022 medical entrance exam to July 2022.

Logistical Challenge in Holding NEET

One of the major reasons behind deferring NEET 2022 exam until July 2022 is the logistical challenge in holding the exam in offline format at dedicated exam centres. As per reports, with several exams, including CBSE Board ending by mid-June and late June, classrooms might not be available to hold NEET 2022 Medical Entrance Exam. With more than 16 lakh students expected to appear for NEET 2022, it might prove to be a major challenge for the candidates. To top that, the JEE Main 2022 May session result is also expected to be declared by late June 2022. Therefore, NTA will be busy in the announcement of JEE Main May Attempt Results as well, which may again force it to delay the NEET 2022 exam until July 2022.

