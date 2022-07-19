NEET 2022: Female Candidates Forced to Remove Innerwear at Kerala Centre, Police Case Filed

NEET 2022: In a rather horrifying incident reported during the NEET Examinations conducted on Sunday, July 17, 2022, a Police case has been registered in Kerala alleging an incident where female students appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test were asked to remove their innerwear during a frisking process in order to be allowed to appear for the examination.

Case registered against staff

The case has been reported from Kollam District under IPC Section 354 (Assault or Criminal Force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and IPC 509 (Word, Gesture or Act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). The complaint has been registered based on the account of a student who was forced to face humiliation when appearing for the NEET Exams conducted at a private educational institution in Ayur, Kollam.

According to reports, students were forced to remove their innerwear before entering the exam hall over a metal hook. The complaint filed by the parent states that over 90 students had to undergo this experience at the exam centre.

According to reports, the case was registered after a team of female officers recorded the statement of the student adding that an investigation has been launched in the matter and the frisker in question will be arrested soon.

Student forced to face humiliation according to parent

The issue was highlighted on Monday, July 18, 2022, when the father of the 17 year old spoke to the media stating that his daughter who was appearing for the exams for the first time is still recovering from the shock of sitting for the 3 hour long examinations without an innerwear. He further stated that his daughter was dressed as per the NTA prescribed dress code which does not mention anything about the undergarments worn by students.

Various youth organizations protested on the matter seeking immediate action against those involved. Students from Youth organizations like SFI, KSU and AISF protested in front of the college where the examination was conducted.

College authorities deny involvement

The College authorities however have denied any involvement in the incident clarifying that the members of the NTA were responsible for conducting physical searches on students and none of the college staff members were involved in the process. The college authorities further added that during the NEET Exams the NTA staff have full authority on conducting all the exam related procedures and college authorities are only required to provide logistical support for conducting the exams.

Action to be taken

State Higher Education Minister R Bindu when facing questions on the matter termed the incident as unfortunate adding that such incidents can affect the students mentally. She further assured that strict action will be taken on the matter and also took the opportunity to convey her disappointment to the National Testing Agency and the Union Government.

Kerala State Human Rights Commission has also ordered for an investigation on the matter and directed the Kollam Rural Superintendent of Police to file a report on the incident within 15 days.

Also Read: NEET 2022 Exam Racket Busted, 8 Arrested for Alleged Malpractices during Medical Entrance Exam