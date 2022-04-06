NEET UG 2022 Live Updates: Registration Process Begins, Know How to Apply for NEET online at neet.nta.nic.in

07 Apr 12:32 PM NEET UG 2022 Physics Syllabus Physics Syllabus Topics from Class 11 Physics Syllabus Topics from Class 12 Physical-world and measurement Electrostatics Kinematics Current Electricity Laws of Motion Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism Work, Energy and Power Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body Electromagnetic Waves Gravitation Optics Properties of Bulk Matter Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation Thermodynamics Atoms and Nuclei Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory Electronic Devices Oscillations and Waves

07 Apr 12:13 PM NEET 2022: Chemistry Syllabus Chemistry Syllabus Topics from Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus Topics from Class 12 Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry Solid State Structure of Atom Solutions Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties Electrochemistry Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure Chemical Kinetics States of Matter: Gases and Liquids Surface Chemistry Thermodynamics General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements Equilibrium p- Block Elements Redox Reactions d and f Block Elements Hydrogen Coordination Compounds s-Block Element (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals) Haloalkanes and Haloarenes Some p-Block Elements Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers Organic Chemistry- Some Basic Principles and Techniques Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids Hydrocarbons Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen Environmental Chemistry Biomolecules Polymers Chemistry in Everyday Life

07 Apr 11:52 AM NEET UG 2022 Biology Syllabus Biology Syllabus Topics from Class 11 Biology Syllabus Topics from Class 12 Diversity in Living World Reproduction Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants Genetics and Evolution Cell Structure and Function Biology and Human Welfare Plant Physiology Biotechnology and Its Applications Human physiology Ecology and environment

07 Apr 11:13 AM NEET 2022 Exam Medium and Availability at Exam Centres NEET 2022 Exam will be held in 13 different languages or mediums to ensure that students from state boards who pursue classes 10 and 12 in regional languages also get a level playing field for medical admissions. However, exam mediums / regional languages will be available at exam cities/centres located within specific states where the language is mostly used. The details of the same are provided below:

07 Apr 11:07 AM NEET UG 2022 Exam Mode: Answers to be Marked on OMR Sheet Keeping up with the previous year’s trend, the NEET UG 2022 will be held in offline or pen-and-paper mode this year as well. For the medical entrance test, candidates will be provided a question paper booklet along with a specially designed machine gradable OMR sheet. Candidates will have to mark the correct answer on the OMR Sheet using Ball Point Pen. In case the OMR sheet is found to be tampered, candidate will be debarred from appearing for NEET exam for next 3 years.

07 Apr 10:58 AM What is NEET UG 2022 Marking Scheme? NEET UG 2022 Exam is being held under a unique marking scheme, where candidates will be awarded 4 marks for each correct answer and 1 mark would be deducted for every wrong answer. Any questions that are left unattempted or unmarked will not attract any negative marking. NEET UG 2022 Marking Scheme Correct Answer + 4 Marks Wrong Answer - 1 Mark Unattempted Questions No Negative Marking

07 Apr 10:51 AM What is NEET 2022 Exam Pattern? NTA’s official information bulletin for NEET 2022 also provides the exam pattern which will be followed for the medical entrance exam. As per the pattern, the exam will consist of four sections / subjects i.e., Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology. The detailed break-up section-wise questions and marks is given below: Subject Section No of Questions No of Marks Physics Section A 35 140 Section B 15 40 Chemistry Section A 35 140 Section B 15 40 Botany Section A 35 140 Section B 15 40 Zoology Section A 35 140 Section B 15 40 Total 200 720

07 Apr 10:42 AM What is NEET 2022 Eligibility Code 2? This code is applicable to candidates who have completed the Class 12 or equivalent qualifying exam and have received their results. Candidates who have cleared the 10+2 Exam from the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) or state open school, as a private candidate from state boards; with Biology/Biotechnology as an additional subject, can apply under NEET qualification code 2.

07 Apr 10:36 AM What is NEET 2022 Eligibility Code 1? This code is applicable for candidates who would be appearing for the Class 12 exam this year and will be waiting for their qualifying exam results. Such candidates/applicants need to select eligibility code 1 in the application form.

07 Apr 10:27 AM What are NEET 2022 Eligibility Codes? The NEET 2022 exam information bulleting released by the NTA provides a detailed overview of the eligibility criteria for candidates appearing for the medical entrance exam. As part of this, NTA has prescribed NEET 2022 Eligibility Codes which will have to be entered by the candidates while filling in the application form. Let’s understand what these codes are: NEET 2022 Eligibility Code 1: For applicants awaiting the result of the qualifying exam

07 Apr 10:08 AM NEET 2022 to be held in 13 Languages NEET (UG)- 2022 will be held on Sunday, 17 July 2022. It will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati,

07 Apr 10:01 AM How to apply for NEET UG 2022 Exam? Taking into account the quick and convenient manner in which candidates can complete the NEET 2022 registration process, the NTA has streamlined it and made it available via the exam portal. To avoid facing any problems, candidates and follow the step-wise directions provided below for the same: Step 1: Log on to the official website – neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Register yourself on the portal using basic details/information

Step 3: You will be provided with your login credentials for NEET Website

Step 4: Log onto the website and fill up the NEET UG application form displayed on the screen

Step 5: Upload supporting documents, category certificates, photographs and signature

Step 6: Pay the NEET UG 2022 Application fee as applicable for your category

Step 7: Verify all the details and submit the form on the website

Step 8: Download the submission confirmation page and save it for future reference Click Here for More Details

07 Apr 09:57 AM What is NEET UG 2022 Application End Date? The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – NEET UG 2022 exam application process commenced on 6th April 2022. This registration and application process will continue for an entire month, ending on 6th May 2022. During this period, candidates are advised to complete the application submission process.

06 Apr 09:25 PM NEET 2022 Application: Documents / Details to be Uploaded With NEET 2022 application process underway, it is important for candidates to be aware of the details and documents which will be required to complete the application process. As part of the application process, candidates will need to provide their personal and academic details. In addition to this, they will also need to upload a scanned copy of their passport size photograph and signature in prescribed format and size.

06 Apr 09:24 PM Specifications for Scanned Photograph and Signature As part of the application process, candidates will be required to upload a scanned copy of their passport size photograph along with a scanned copy of their signature. The detailed specifications for both of these are given below: Passport Size Photograph: Scanned copy of passport size photograph with white background and should provide 80% coverage of candidate’s face with ears clearly visible. The scanned photo file size should be 10 Kb to 200 Kb and it should in JPG format. Signature Copy Upload: The scanned copy of the Signature should be between 4 and 30 kb.

06 Apr 09:14 PM What is NEET 2022 Test Duration and Session? The total test duration will be of 200 minutes or 3 hours and 20 minutes. The exam is scheduled to be held in afternoon session – 2 PM to 5:20 PM.

06 Apr 09:14 PM NEET 2022 Exam Structure The NEET 2022 exam circular released by NTA today also provides a brief update about the exam structure and pattern that will be followed for the medial entrance exam. The notification states that the NEET 2022 exam will consist of 200 MCQ – Multiple Choice Questions with 4 Answer Options Available for each question. These 200 questions will be from 4 sections Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). Each subject/section will consist of 50 questions divided into two sections i.e., Section A and Section B.

06 Apr 09:10 PM How many languages/mediums NEET UG 2022 will be held? As per the official notification, the NEET UG 2022 Exam will be held in 13 languages/mediums. These include English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Candidates are free to appear for the medical entrance test in any of the aforementioned languages.

06 Apr 09:07 PM NEET 2022 Test Cities Outside India In addition to increasing the NEET 2022 Test cities within the country, the NTA has also said that the medical entrance test will be held in 14 cities outside India. These include: Abu Dhabi Bangkok Colombo Doha Dubai Kathmandu Kuala Lumpur Kuwait City Lagos Manama Muscat Riyadh Sharjah Singapore.

06 Apr 09:07 PM NEET 2022 Test Cities The official notification released by NTA on NEET 2022 exam also confirmed that the agency has increased the total number of test cities. For 2022 session, NEET exam will be held at 543 cities, as compared to 202 test cities of last year.

06 Apr 09:03 PM What is NEET 2022 Application fee? As per the official update, the NEET 2022 application fee has been retained at Rs 1600/- for General Category students. The detailed category-wise NEET 2022 application fee structure can be found below: Category NEET 2022 Fee General Rs 1600/- General-EWS/ OBC-NCL Rs 1500/- SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender Rs 900/- NRI / Outside India Candidates Rs 8500/-

This year, adding one more convenient feature for the candidates or NEET 2022 applicants, the NTA has made available the NEET 2022 application submission confirmation page on the DigiLocker App and digilocker.com website as well.

06 Apr 08:59 PM When will NEET 2022 Application Process Begin? NTA – National Testing Agency has also answered this query of the candidates as well by starting the online registration and application process for NEET 2022 from today – 6th April 2022. The NEET 2022 application process which started today, will continue for a full month, ending on 6th May 2022.