    NEET UG 2022 Live Updates: Registration Process Begins, Know How to Apply for NEET online at neet.nta.nic.in

    Published on: Wed 06 Apr 2022 08:58 PM IST

    NEET UG 2022 Live Updates

    HIGHLIGHTS

    NEET 2022 on 17th JulyNEET 2022 Application Process BeginsApply at neet.nta.nic.in

     

    NEET UG 2022 Live Updates: NTA – the National Testing Agency, ended the months long wait for medical aspirants by starting the NEET UG 2022 registration process on 6th April 2022. The NEET 2022 application window went live on Wednesday late evening along with the release of information bulletin and official exam circular. The official notice confirmed that NEET UG 2022 Exam will be held on 17th July – Sunday. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the exam can register themselves for the NEET UG 2022 Exam online by visiting official portal – neet.nta.inc.in.

    NEET 2022 - Click Here to Register

    LIVE UPDATES

    • 07 Apr 12:32 PM

      NEET UG 2022 Physics Syllabus

      Physics Syllabus Topics from Class 11

      Physics Syllabus Topics from Class 12

      Physical-world and measurement

      Electrostatics

      Kinematics

      Current Electricity

      Laws of Motion

      Magnetic Effects of Current and

      Magnetism

      Work, Energy and Power

      Electromagnetic Induction and

      Alternating Currents

      Motion of System of Particles and Rigid

      Body

      Electromagnetic Waves

       

      Gravitation

      Optics

      Properties of Bulk Matter

      Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation

      Thermodynamics

      Atoms and Nuclei

      Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic

      Theory

      Electronic Devices

      Oscillations and Waves

       

    • 07 Apr 12:13 PM

      NEET 2022: Chemistry Syllabus

      Chemistry Syllabus Topics from Class 11

      Chemistry Syllabus Topics from Class 12

      Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry

      Solid State

      Structure of Atom

      Solutions

      Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties

      Electrochemistry

      Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

      Chemical Kinetics

      States of Matter: Gases and Liquids

      Surface Chemistry

      Thermodynamics

      General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements

      Equilibrium

      p- Block Elements

      Redox Reactions

      d and f Block Elements

      Hydrogen

      Coordination Compounds

      s-Block Element (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals)

      Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

       

      Some p-Block Elements

      Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers

      Organic Chemistry- Some Basic Principles and Techniques

      Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids

      Hydrocarbons

      Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen

      Environmental Chemistry

      Biomolecules

       

      Polymers

       

      Chemistry in Everyday Life

    • 07 Apr 11:52 AM

      NEET UG 2022 Biology Syllabus

      Biology Syllabus Topics from Class 11

      Biology Syllabus Topics from Class 12

      Diversity in Living World

      Reproduction

      Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants

      Genetics and Evolution

      Cell Structure and Function

      Biology and Human Welfare

      Plant Physiology

      Biotechnology and Its Applications

      Human physiology

      Ecology and environment

       

    • 07 Apr 11:13 AM

      NEET 2022 Exam Medium and Availability at Exam Centres

      NEET 2022 Exam will be held in 13 different languages or mediums to ensure that students from state boards who pursue classes 10 and 12 in regional languages also get a level playing field for medical admissions. However, exam mediums / regional languages will be available at exam cities/centres located within specific states where the language is mostly used. The details of the same are provided below:

      NEET 2022 Exam Medium and Availability at Exam Centres 

    • 07 Apr 11:07 AM

      NEET UG 2022 Exam Mode: Answers to be Marked on OMR Sheet

      Keeping up with the previous year’s trend, the NEET UG 2022 will be held in offline or pen-and-paper mode this year as well. For the medical entrance test, candidates will be provided a question paper booklet along with a specially designed machine gradable OMR sheet. Candidates will have to mark the correct answer on the OMR Sheet using Ball Point Pen. In case the OMR sheet is found to be tampered, candidate will be debarred from appearing for NEET exam for next 3 years.

    • 07 Apr 10:58 AM

      What is NEET UG 2022 Marking Scheme?

      NEET UG 2022 Exam is being held under a unique marking scheme, where candidates will be awarded 4 marks for each correct answer and 1 mark would be deducted for every wrong answer. Any questions that are left unattempted or unmarked will not attract any negative marking.

      NEET UG 2022 Marking Scheme

      Correct Answer

      + 4 Marks

      Wrong Answer

      - 1 Mark

      Unattempted Questions

      No Negative Marking

       

    • 07 Apr 10:51 AM

      What is NEET 2022 Exam Pattern?

      NTA’s official information bulletin for NEET 2022 also provides the exam pattern which will be followed for the medical entrance exam. As per the pattern, the exam will consist of four sections / subjects i.e., Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology. The detailed break-up section-wise questions and marks is given below:

      Subject

      Section

      No of Questions

      No of Marks

      Physics

      Section A

      35

      140

       

      Section B

      15

      40

      Chemistry

      Section A

      35

      140

       

      Section B

      15

      40

      Botany

      Section A

      35

      140

       

      Section B

      15

      40

      Zoology

      Section A

      35

      140

       

      Section B

      15

      40

      Total

       

      200

      720

    • 07 Apr 10:42 AM

      What is NEET 2022 Eligibility Code 2?

      This code is applicable to candidates who have completed the Class 12 or equivalent qualifying exam and have received their results. Candidates who have cleared the 10+2 Exam from the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) or state open school, as a private candidate from state boards; with Biology/Biotechnology as an additional subject, can apply under NEET qualification code 2.

    • 07 Apr 10:36 AM

      What is NEET 2022 Eligibility Code 1?

      This code is applicable for candidates who would be appearing for the Class 12 exam this year and will be waiting for their qualifying exam results. Such candidates/applicants need to select eligibility code 1 in the application form.

    • 07 Apr 10:27 AM

      What are NEET 2022 Eligibility Codes?

      The NEET 2022 exam information bulleting released by the NTA provides a detailed overview of the eligibility criteria for candidates appearing for the medical entrance exam. As part of this, NTA has prescribed NEET 2022 Eligibility Codes which will have to be entered by the candidates while filling in the application form. Let’s understand what these codes are:

      • NEET 2022 Eligibility Code 1: For applicants awaiting the result of the qualifying exam
      • NEET 2022 Eligibility Code 2: For applicants waiting for the result of the qualifying exam

    • 07 Apr 10:08 AM

      NEET 2022 to be held in 13 Languages

    • 07 Apr 10:04 AM

      NEET 2022 to be held 14 Cities Outside India

      NEET 2022 to be held 14 Cities Outside India 

    • 07 Apr 10:01 AM

      How to apply for NEET UG 2022 Exam?

      Taking into account the quick and convenient manner in which candidates can complete the NEET 2022 registration process, the NTA has streamlined it and made it available via the exam portal. To avoid facing any problems, candidates and follow the step-wise directions provided below for the same:

      • Step 1: Log on to the official website – neet.nta.nic.in
      • Step 2: Register yourself on the portal using basic details/information
      • Step 3: You will be provided with your login credentials for NEET Website
      • Step 4: Log onto the website and fill up the NEET UG application form displayed on the screen
      • Step 5: Upload supporting documents, category certificates, photographs and signature
      • Step 6: Pay the NEET UG 2022 Application fee as applicable for your category
      • Step 7: Verify all the details and submit the form on the website
      • Step 8: Download the submission confirmation page and save it for future reference

      Click Here for More Details

    • 07 Apr 09:57 AM

      What is NEET UG 2022 Application End Date?

      The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – NEET UG 2022 exam application process commenced on 6th April 2022. This registration and application process will continue for an entire month, ending on 6th May 2022. During this period, candidates are advised to complete the application submission process.

    • 06 Apr 09:25 PM

      NEET 2022 Application: Documents / Details to be Uploaded

      With NEET 2022 application process underway, it is important for candidates to be aware of the details and documents which will be required to complete the application process. As part of the application process, candidates will need to provide their personal and academic details. In addition to this, they will also need to upload a scanned copy of their passport size photograph and signature in prescribed format and size.

    • 06 Apr 09:24 PM

      Specifications for Scanned Photograph and Signature

      As part of the application process, candidates will be required to upload a scanned copy of their passport size photograph along with a scanned copy of their signature. The detailed specifications for both of these are given below:

      Passport Size Photograph: Scanned copy of passport size photograph with white background and should provide 80% coverage of candidate’s face with ears clearly visible. The scanned photo file size should be 10 Kb to 200 Kb and it should in JPG format.

      Signature Copy Upload: The scanned copy of the Signature should be between 4 and 30 kb.

    • 06 Apr 09:14 PM

      What is NEET 2022 Test Duration and Session?

      The total test duration will be of 200 minutes or 3 hours and 20 minutes. The exam is scheduled to be held in afternoon session – 2 PM to 5:20 PM.

       

    • 06 Apr 09:14 PM

      NEET 2022 Exam Structure

      The NEET 2022 exam circular released by NTA today also provides a brief update about the exam structure and pattern that will be followed for the medial entrance exam. The notification states that the NEET 2022 exam will consist of 200 MCQ – Multiple Choice Questions with 4 Answer Options Available for each question. These 200 questions will be from 4 sections Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). Each subject/section will consist of 50 questions divided into two sections i.e., Section A and Section B. 

    • 06 Apr 09:10 PM

      How many languages/mediums NEET UG 2022 will be held?

      As per the official notification, the NEET UG 2022 Exam will be held in 13 languages/mediums. These include English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Candidates are free to appear for the medical entrance test in any of the aforementioned languages.

    • 06 Apr 09:07 PM

      NEET 2022 Test Cities Outside India

      In addition to increasing the NEET 2022 Test cities within the country, the NTA has also said that the medical entrance test will be held in 14 cities outside India. These include:

      Abu Dhabi

      Bangkok

      Colombo

      Doha

      Dubai

      Kathmandu

      Kuala Lumpur

      Kuwait City

      Lagos

      Manama

      Muscat

      Riyadh

      Sharjah

      Singapore.

    • 06 Apr 09:07 PM

      NEET 2022 Test Cities

      The official notification released by NTA on NEET 2022 exam also confirmed that the agency has increased the total number of test cities. For 2022 session, NEET exam will be held at 543 cities, as compared to 202 test cities of last year.

    • 06 Apr 09:03 PM

      What is NEET 2022 Application fee?

      As per the official update, the NEET 2022 application fee has been retained at Rs 1600/- for General Category students. The detailed category-wise NEET 2022 application fee structure can be found below:

      Category

      NEET 2022 Fee

      General

      Rs 1600/-

      General-EWS/ OBC-NCL

      Rs 1500/-

      SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender

      Rs 900/-

      NRI / Outside India Candidates

      Rs 8500/-

       

    • 06 Apr 09:01 PM

      NEET 2022 Application Confirmation Page on DigiLocker

      This year, adding one more convenient feature for the candidates or NEET 2022 applicants, the NTA has made available the NEET 2022 application submission confirmation page on the DigiLocker App and digilocker.com website as well. 

    • 06 Apr 08:59 PM

      When will NEET 2022 Application Process Begin?

      NTA – National Testing Agency has also answered this query of the candidates as well by starting the online registration and application process for NEET 2022 from today – 6th April 2022. The NEET 2022 application process which started today, will continue for a full month, ending on 6th May 2022.

    • 06 Apr 08:59 PM

      What is NEET 2022 Exam Date?

      Putting all rumours and speculations about NEET 2022 exam being postponed, the NTA has formally notified the exam date for the medical entrance test. As per the official notification, the NEET 2022 Exam will be held on 17th July 2022 – Sunday. 

