NEET 2022: NTA extends NEET UG Application Deadline till 15th May, Register / Apply online at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2022: As the on-going Board Exam season intensifies, the NTA has decided to extend the NEET 2022 Application Date to provide more time for candidates to apply for the medical entrance exam. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to extend the NEET UG 2022 Application Deadline until 15th May 2022 allowing candidates who are yet to complete the application process to do so at the earliest. Earlier, the application process for NEET UG 2022 was to conclude on 6th May 2022. The NEET 2022 application form has been made available to the candidates online and can be filled by logging on the exam portal - neet.nta.nic.in. Get Direct Link Here.

NEET 2022 Application - Direct Link (Available Now)

Details and Documents Required for NEET 2022

According to the official notification released by NEET 2022, candidates would need to provide some personal details, some professional details along with documents and certificates to fill the NEET 2022 application form. In line with this, candidates have been advised to keep the following Documents Ready with them in advance before they start filling the NEET 2022 application form.

Scanned Copy of Photograph

Scanned Copy of Photograph Scanned copy of Signature

Scanned copy of Signature Class 10 Passing Certificate and Marksheet

Class 10 Passing Certificate and Marksheet Category certificate as applicable / applying under

Category certificate as applicable / applying under PwD Certificate, if applicable

PwD Certificate, if applicable Left and Right Fingers and Thumb Impressions

How to apply and register for NEET 2022 Exam?

NEET UG 2022 application form has been released online and can be filled by candidates digitally using the online application provided on website neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can follow the simple step-wise guide provided below to complete the NEET Application and registration process:

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal - neet.nta.nic.in

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal - neet.nta.nic.in Step 2: Locate and click on e-services menu in the top bar

Step 2: Locate and click on e-services menu in the top bar Step 3: Select NEET (UG) 2022 Registration link

Step 3: Select NEET (UG) 2022 Registration link Step 4: Register yourself on the portal by providing basic details

Step 4: Register yourself on the portal by providing basic details Step 5: Log onto the website using your new login credentials

Step 5: Log onto the website using your new login credentials Step 6: Fill up the required academic, personal and contact details

Step 6: Fill up the required academic, personal and contact details Step 7: Uploading scanned copy of photograph, signature and certificates, as applicable

Step 7: Uploading scanned copy of photograph, signature and certificates, as applicable Step 8: Pay the requisite application fee for NEET 2022 exam using digital payment means

Step 8: Pay the requisite application fee for NEET 2022 exam using digital payment means Step 9: Submit the form on the website

Step 9: Submit the form on the website Step 10: Download the submission confirmation page and save it on your device

Candidates should note that only the NEET 2022 application forms which have been received with the application fee will be considered as valid and will be processed for admit cards. Candidates from general category need to pay Rs 1600/-, General- EWS/ OBC-NCL need to pay Rs 1500/- and SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender need to pay Rs 900/-, as NEET 2022 application fee. For NRI candidates, the fee amount has been set at Rs 8500/-.

Also Read: NEET PG 2022 Postponement Update: Students Move SC seeking postponement of PG Medical Entrance Exam