NEET 2022: NTA NEET Notification Expected Soon, Here's What Officials said about Application Dates

NEET 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022 notification by this week (10th April). As per media reports, NTA officials told that NEET UG 2022 notification can be announced soon, may be by Sunday, 10th April. The official earlier said, "NEET UG 2022 is likely to be held in July, the application process will start from April."

As per reports, the medical entrance exam will likely to be conducted on 17th July 2022. However, the NTA has not yet confirmed the NEET UG exam date. Once the NTA NEET 2022 exam date is announced, students will have to submit their NEET application form 2022 at nta.ac.in or neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG Registration 2022

NEET UG registration window is expected to be available till 7th May 2022. Also, a correction window of a five-day time period will be opened in mid-May, as per the reports. NEET UG 2022 exam date has been reportedly fixed after consulting with the National Medical Commission (NMC), Ministry of Health and education ministry. This time, the DigiLocker app and the website - digilocker.gov.in will also host the confirmation page of the NEET application form.

NEET UG Eligibility Criteria

As per the last year's information brochure, those who have qualified in their class 12th board exams with Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Biotechnology with English as a core subject from a recognised board are eligible for NEET-UG. The National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced on 9th March 2022, that the upper age limit for appearing in the exam has been scrapped. Earlier, the upper age limit for General category candidates was 25 years and that of the reserved category candidates was 30 years.

NEET UG 2022 Paper Pattern

It is expected that the authorities will not change the NEET UG exam pattern this time. So, going as per the last year's paper pattern, NEET 2022 will be held for 180 multiple choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each of the three subjects will have two sections - A and B. While section A will be mandatory and will consist of 35 questions, section B will have 15 questions, out of which candidates will have to answer only 10.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam in 13 languages. The single national level undergraduate medical entrance exam, NEET 2022 held every year for admission to 542 medical, 313 dental, 914 AYUSH, and 47 BVSc and AH colleges in India.

